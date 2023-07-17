“I hecking love Tenz” Sentinel star Valorant player awestrucks fans during VCT LCQ showdown

Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier (VCT LCQ) is underway and will continue till July 23, 2023. During this, American top dogs Sentinels and 100 Thieves met on the grand stage on July 17, 2023.

The VCT NA LCQ is the last chance for North American teams to get one shot to compete in the grand stage of Valorant Champions. This annual showdown will happen in August 2023 and show which team is the best in the world.

While the stakes are high during this ongoing tournament, Sentinels Tenz displayed unbelievable gameplay, which seems effortless. In this article, we have put together significant highlights from the Sentinel profession during this tournament and why people are shocked.

Sentinels Tenz shocks the Valorant fanbase with his unusual Yoru pick at VCT LCQ

In the match between the two, Sentinel came out on top. However, it was Tenz who stole the show with his impeccable skills. Additionally, viewers were shocked as Asuna and Tenz took Yoru on the final map, even though he is the least-picked Agent. This led people to believe that Yoru meta might be a thing on Bind, as professionals from both teams picked him.

Yoru is predictable in ranks, making him a no-go for professional leagues. However, this also made the Agent a unique pick, as teams are not used to seeing him in major tournaments. Maybe this is why Asuna and Tenz picked Yoru on the final map.

While both players on each team picked Yoru, it was Tenz who presented the potential the Agent has during major tournaments. Additionally, the mechanical skills of Tenz also helped him use the Agent while sneaking up on enemies.

Other than his performance on Bind, Tenz also showed inhuman reflexes in the previous map, Split. Tenz aggressively pushed into B Site from Heaven while eliminating anyone who came in the way. These fast takedowns shook the fans, as Tenz’s peak performance was during VCT LCQ.

This is all you need to know about the performance shown by Tenz during VCT LCQ.