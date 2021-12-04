Valorant Champions Day 4 Schedule and Live Streaming : When and Where to Watch Day 4 Matches of VCT Berlin 2021?

The Valorant Champions Day 4 schedule consists of some big names taking the stage such as Sentinels, Liquid, Gambit, Envy, Ascend.

Valorant Champions is going on in full force with surprises coming in from many teams. After the end of a very hectic day 3, get ready for Day 4 of Champions. Which is Jam-packed with action.

For now, Fnatic is the only team that has made it to the playoffs. But today, we will get to see fan-favorite fight it out to acquire the higher seat in the playoffs.

Valorant Champions Day 4 Schedule

Match 1: Gambit Esports Vs Team Vikings

Day 4 will kick off with the Masters 3 Berlin champions Gambit Esports taking the stage against Team Vikings. For this match, one team will qualify for the Champions playoffs.

Timing for the match is:

6 am PDT

7.30 PM IST

11:00 pm Japan time

Match 2: Acend Vs Envy

Previously Envy was to match up against Keyd Stars, however keyd stars used an exploit against Acend. Due to which they received a match Forefit, which moved them to the lower bracket.

So now Envy will match up against Acend, for the higher seat in the valorant playoffs.

Timing for the match is:

9:00 AM PDT

10.30 PM IST

1:00 AM Japan time

Match 3: Sentinels Vs Team Liquid

The most anticipated matchup since Masters 2 Reykjavík, TenZ vs Scream. We are sure that this match will break all viewer records for Valorant.

Timing for the match is:

12:00 PM PDT

1:30 AM IST

4:00 AM Japan time

Where to watch Day 4 of Champions

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions live. The official channels for Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Riot has also allowed a lot of the fan-favorite streamers to host a watch party for the Valorant Stream.

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.