Is there any level system in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage shifted its course back to its roots after three uniquely built RPGs. However, the latest title still uses the same engine as previous RPG spinoffs and confuses players if the same gameplay is present.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is well known for its historical settings, which fans love and adore. Moreover, the stealth gameplay combined with a seamless parkour system, makes it fun as well.

When certain elements of the game were changed with the RPG, many got concerned if the same would remain with the latest title. To answer the question, of whether the title has the same leveling mechanics as before, we have compiled this article.

Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have the same leveling mechanics as previous games?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has been promised to give players a trip to the past by implementing old game mechanics. The story of the latest title is based in Baghdad and has a similar level design as the first original games. Moreover, the game also implements the older parkour system that feels nostalgic to many.

According to Ubisoft, the developers have rebuilt the Anvil Engine to support this type of gameplay in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Since the game uses the Anvil Engine, players might find the graphics to be similar to the RPG spinoffs. Players who haven’t tried the game might feel the newest title is the same as previous RPG takes on the stealth franchise.

That is not true as the game has been built from the ground up and doesn’t feature an RPG-like leveling system. Instead, players will get skill points by finishing main missions and side quests to unlock more interesting features in the game. However, certain changes have been made to the game to improve over old ways.

Unlike previous games or RPG-like Assassin’s Creed titles, Mirage only features one type of weapon combination. This has disappointed fans who like to try out different weapons in the game. However, Ubisoft likely did this, to support the combat system of the new game.