Assassin’s Creed Mirage guide: How to get a horse?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage goes back in time with its gameplay, while keeping modern additions intact. The classic games mostly had horses for traveling across land, however, the latest addition doesn’t kick off with one.

Advertisement

Horses have been iconic to the Assassin’s Creed franchise and Mirage is no exception in this case. The latest game consists of both Camels and Horses for exploration around the Round City of Baghdad.

Players are free to choose between horses and camels when playing Ubisoft’s latest stealth iteration. If you’re the type of player who prefers horses for a classic method of transportation in the title, we have compiled this easy guide for you.

Advertisement

How to get a horse in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

In the beginning of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players usually start off on foot before becoming a member of the Hidden Ones. After Basim’s training is complete at Alamut, he returns to Baghdad with hopes of liberation on a camel. This is how players receive a camel at the beginning of the game, which can be summoned with a press of a button.

Before the addition of camels with AC Origins, players usually felt comfortable while riding on the backs of horses. Thus, many prefer having horses in the main game and traveling across areas. However, it should be noted that horses and camels in the game cannot run within city limits, where most of the game takes place.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To get a horse, you need to find a stable where they can purchase a horse for themselves. A stable is marked on the map with a horse head logo in Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Each horse doesn’t have any special attributes and is mostly a gimmick part of the title. To buy a horse, you have to spend 100 Dhirams, which can be collected over time by exploring and looting.

If you’re just starting out, you can get a free 50 Dhirams as a Ubisoft Connect reward, which can give you a boost when purchasing. Horses in Assassin’s Creed can run outside Baghdad’s city limits and explore the desert’s wilderness. There are no combat features with horses in the latest title, so that should be kept in mind.

Advertisement

Is it worth purchasing a horse in AC Mirage?

Horses in Assasin’s Creed Mirage do not give such advantages while exploring the inner city. As horses are unable to sprint within walls, players are more likely to parkour over objects. However, when exploring outside city limits, horses or camels are essential as long distances need to be covered.

On foot running across barren land is boring and time-consuming. To save time, it is essential to get an animal to mount on and travel around. Other than that, there is no point in purchasing a horse as they have the same speed as camels.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you are comfortable with using horses throughout Assassin’s Creed franchise, in Mirage, it could be an option. But remember, there are no additional perks that you can get from purchasing one. If you have the deluxe edition of the title, you can use the exclusive skin for horses based on Prince of Persia. In that case, buying a buying a horse is certainly worth it for the players.