“Kongratulations” – The mastermind behind the Mortal Kombat series applauds the rival Street Fighter 6’s latest success

No matter what industry, there is always a heated rivalry going on. But the Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon forgot his rivalry with the Street Fighter series and congratulated them for their latest achievement in sales.

The gaming community doesn’t need to be reminded about the long-running rivalry between Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. These two series have been competing against each other to be the dominant force in the fighting game genre. Multiple fascinating titles are there in both series that are highly appreciated by fans.

The newly released Street Fighter 6 is getting a lot of positive feedback from the audience. Even the sales are showcasing great reaction. So it is common for fans to expect the same from the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. But instead of being competitive about this, Mortal Kombat’s creator Ed Boon showcased a surprising reaction.

Ed Boon congratulates Street Fighter 6 for its success

Most fans will think there would be a heated rivalry between the teams of Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter. They are not wrong to jump to this conclusion, as they are two of the most renowned games in the fighting genre. Moreover, both of these series have a die-hard fanbase, who often get into debates about which franchise is better.

The man who created the action-packed combat and the gruesome “Fatality” sequences in Mortal Combat, Ed Boon, broke the idea of an enmity between his and Street Fighter’s developers. Following the two million copies of the newly released Street Fighter 6 sold out, he took to his Twitter to congratulate his rivals for this massive success.

With this Boon showed his respect for the Street Fighter series despite it being the biggest competitor for his creation. He even melted the hearts of the fans with this move. Fans praised him for having such a healthy rivalry with the Street Fighter series.

About the Mortal Kombat 1

After the success of Street Fighter 6, all eyes will be on the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. This upcoming video game by Ed Boon and NetherRealm Studios will be available on the selves from September 19, 2023, across various platforms. This will be the next major installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise. But this game is going to be a second reboot for this series.

Mortal Kombat 1 will feature a single-player campaign with multiplayer mode to enjoy with friends and other fans. This upcoming title will support offline gameplay for fans to enjoy it even without the internet. This will also bring back “Air Kombat” from the previous installments.

