NetherRealms CCO Ed Boon commentates on the Next Game for the Studio: Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12 in the Cards

NetherRealms CCO recently gave Twitter an insight into what the next project for the studio could be. It’s Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12.

NetherRealms projects are always heavy hitters. Mortal Kombat 11 and Injustice 2 were huge in sales numbers and reviews. Regarding the next project NetherRealms is participating in, Ed Boon gave us a little insight when he was a little giddy on Twitter. Let us break down the scenario of how this teaser for the next game came into being.

Injustice 3 or Mortal Kombat 12 will be the next NetherRealms Project

I3 or MK12 — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 20, 2022



This whole thing came into being when Ed Boon tweeted, saying,” Ask me stuff. $8b per question.” This prompted many people to start asking questions about some character costumes, giving game recommendations, requesting new characters, and remastering older games. However, a Twitter user named Gui asked for a hint for the next project. This question prompted Ed to respond with the above Tweet.

The Tweet blew up with 2000 likes and many retweets as fans were excited about the announcement of either of the two games. The Injustice and Mortal Kombat franchises have huge followings and have generated a ton of revenue for the people working in the studio. The games have also gotten lots of DLC characters from Pop Culture that has been received well by the fans. As far as the release date for Mortal Kombat 12 or Injustice 3 is concerned, we have no idea. However, it is safe to say we won’t get either of the two games before 2024.

Ed Boon also talked about a lack of 3D-era characters in recent games, quoting, “That is something We will soon fix.” In addition, he talked about a new Konquest mode that he would love to take part in. We are excited to know that the most famous beat ’em-up franchises are getting a sequel sooner than we hoped.

