Madden NFL 24: Release date, pre-order, features and more

Madden NFL 24 is going to be the latest American football game released worldwide next month. The game will feature new gameplay features that make the experience life-like and give players the opportunity to create their own dream team.

Madden NFL 24 will be released soon by EA Sports on major platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. This year’s edition will include a new movement technology called SAPIEN which makes the player as real as possible. Additionally, a new feature called FieldSENSE will also be used to revolutionize the gameplay of the football game.

With the closing of the release date players are excited to learn more about the game before purchasing. Thus, we have put together this article to give you all the necessary information you need to know.

When is Madden NFL 24 releasing?

Madden NFL 24 is scheduled to release on August 18, 2023, however, players who pre-order the title can grab it early. Fans who have pre-ordered the Dexule Edition can access the game on August 15, 2023, with a few extra benefits.

However, if Electronic Arts wishes to give players an option to try out the game in a beta program, they can enjoy it before release. However, they will not be able to take any screenshots and video recordings of those sessions.

How to pre-order the game?

Madden NFL 24 is up for grabs on all major platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. However, PC players have three game stores to pick from when pre-ordering the title online. Here is a detailed pre-ordering guide for each of them. You have to visit the official site for pre-ordering before proceeding with the steps below:

Step 1: Select your desired platform from the official pre-order site. Players can purchase the game on Xbox, Playstation, or PC (via EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store).

Step 2: A new window will show up showing two available editions. Pick the one which supports your requirements and click on the pre-order button.

Step 3: Pre-purchase the item from the store. (For each store the procedure is detailed below)

Xbox: If you’re purchasing via the Xbox Game Store, log in to your Microsoft Account and click on pre-order. The store will ask for your payment credentials and complete the process to buy the game.

If you’re purchasing via the Xbox Game Store, log in to your Microsoft Account and click on pre-order. The store will ask for your payment credentials and complete the process to buy the game. PlayStation: If you’re buying the game for Sony’s console, you’ll be sent to PlayStation Store for purchasing the game. Login with your PSN Account and pre-order the game by completing the payment.

If you’re buying the game for Sony’s console, you’ll be sent to PlayStation Store for purchasing the game. Login with your PSN Account and pre-order the game by completing the payment. PC: There are three stores from where PC players can purchase, Epic Games Store, Steam, and EA Play. Select the one you desire and you’ll be sent to their website to pre-order the game. Click on the pre-order option and complete the payment to successfully buy the game early.

Step 4: Wait for the game to be available on the release date and enjoy the game to the fullest.

New features included with Madden NFL 24

Madden NFL 24 will add new game-improving features like FieldSENSE and SAPIEN that create a more immersive experience for players. Additionally, features like Hit Everything 2.0 and Skill-Based Passing 2.0 are welcome changes to the franchise as well. These two additions provide for an enhanced AI that introduces improvements over player actions in the title.

All these features combined give players more traction on their actions in-game and provide a more true-to-life experience. These types of similar changes are also added with FC 24 which will be released this year as well. The most exciting feature is the SAPIEN technology that gives real movement to players while keeping collision feel close to reality.

Available editions and prices

Before purchasing the game, it is crucial to know about both editions and what they have to offer to the players. The description of features available with both editions is listed below. Remember, the non-bolded items are available with Standard Edition, while bolded ones are extras available with Deluxe Edition.

Base Game

Dual Entitlement

Josh Allen Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items (One offense and one defense)

NFL Marble Bills Gear

3 days early access

4600 Madden Points

Hall of Fame player item + superstar celebration (Only available for pre-orders before August 17, 2023)

The Standard Edition is available at a price of $69.99 for the US and £69.99 for the UK. If players wish for more, then the Deluxe Edition is up for grabs at a price of $99.99 and £99.99 for US and UK respectively. Players can avail 10% discount on both these editions if they have an EA Play subscription.

Madden 24 sneak peeks from leaks

Since the game was available during closed beta, players could get an early look at what’s to come. However, EA tried to make sure game captures do to reach the internet, however, it couldn’t stop leakers from doing so.

The main menu now features a curved screen display behind the player model with modern aesthetics. Additionally, the game also follows a fluorescent green accent coloring through menus making it look impactful.

Players can even edit draft class strengths position by position, which is new to the title. The kick-off menu has observed changes that will allow players to decide between high, low, or regular kicks. If players are onside, then they can adjust their formations as well to defend properly.

Does the game support crossplay?

Yes, Madden NFL 24 supports crossplay across all available platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, and PC). However, that is only allowed to some extent with certain game modes. Players will be able to enjoy Head to Head mode, Madden Ultimate Team, Superstar The League, and Superstar Showdown with their friends.

That concludes everything you need to know about the upcoming Madden NFL 24 release this year. If you liked reading this article check out other similar content from us by clicking here.