“Looks absolutely incredible” – FIFA fans going crazy about the much-awaited EA Sports FC 24 Announce Trailer

The long-running soccer video game franchise, Electronic Arts’ FIFA, is coming to an end. But its great legacy will continue with the upcoming EA Sports FC 24. The fans are going crazy after the release of the much-awaited trailer of this new soccer game.



Advertisement

The American developers had to shut down their successful FIFA series after their long-time deal with the International Federation of Association Football. But they didn’t want one of the most popular series to come to an end. So, they came up with EA Sports FC.

Electronic Arts still has licenses to some of the major soccer leagues and clubs to continue making more soccer games. But losing the FIFA license prevented them from using their iconic branding for these games. So they rebranded this fan-favorite soccer game series to the new title.

Advertisement

Fans are excited about the new EA Sports FC 24 trailer

EA Sports FC is going to be the successor of FIFA 23 and the first soccer game by Electronic Arts in the post-FIFA era. There was a lot of hype around this upcoming game for a long time. However, the American developers were being tight-lipped about it. As a consequence, fans were going crazy to know about it.

But Electronic Arts finally broke the silence by giving a small peak into this upcoming game. They released the EA Sports FC 24 official announcement trailer on July 10, 2023. It didn’t take much time to grab the attention of FIFA fans across the globe.

Fans are even more excited to get EA Sports FC 24 in their hands after seeing the new trailer. They can’t help but praise the American video game developers for this post-FIFA game. They have high hopes for it, expecting EA to significantly improve the gameplay.

Did the EA Sports FC 24 trailer reveal anything?

The EAFC 24 Announce Trailer was a cinematic one that showed some gameplay. It was not surprising that they didn’t reveal the gameplay, as they plan to showcase it on July 13. But there were still many things to unpack from the latest EA Sports FC trailer.

Advertisement

The new trailer highlighted the superior visuals of the upcoming soccer game. It looked even better than FIFA 23, as many players got a more realistic face model. Also, there was a small glimpse at the gameplay, which seemed even more fluid than before.

The trailer also included many present soccer stars along with legends like Pele and Johan Cruyff. Further, this video had both male and female soccer players. It could hint at the speculations about Ultimate Team featuring male and female players were true.

That’s all we got to know from this trailer. The release date of EA Sports FC 24 remains a mystery. But there is a recent release date leak of this game, which you can know too by clicking here.