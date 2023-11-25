New GTA 6 leaks surface on Twitter, fans question whether it is real or not?

A personnel on Twitter leaked an almost hour-long clip, which he states is GTA 6, in an effort to show Rockstar Games the finger. This is not the first time leaks have surfaced on the internet and netizens claim it to be GTA 6 clips. While most of them were true and genuine leaks from the early Alpha testing phase, some turned out to be complete fluff.

A Twitter user going by the name Casaoui_2 suddenly chose to wake up and seek violence. And he did not even hesitate to upload such a huge clip of GTA 6. While it should be taken with a grain of salt, going through the video, it does feel a lot of GTA 5 but better.

The weapon sounds, movement, and everything seems a lot like GTA-esque but improved. Which ends up raising questions among netizens whether it is genuine or fake.

If real, this GTA 6 leak might show a massive improvement from previous games

While it is still unofficial whether this is actual footage from testing, the leak does raise some eyebrows. While some are thinking whether to believe it or not, others have already started to see the improvements in it.

The lighting, the movements, and even the weapon dynamics have changed from GTA 5. The video also shows good NPC responses along with better walking mechanics for them. For the first time, they do not feel like NPCs, as if it is simply a cut-scene to get you immersed.

Again, everything still remains as speculations since there is no proof that the GTA 6 leak is even real. So if you’re a GTA 6 fan and waiting for anything new to come up, keep a lookout.