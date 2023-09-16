Pay It Forward is a Warzone 2 DMZ mission that players undertake for the Shadow Company faction. This short piece will look at everything you need to know about the mission including it’s objectives and rewards.

Warzone 2 DMZ missions are some of the best due to their eventful nature. From collecting Intel and killing enemies to facing bosses in the game, they keep the game fun and make the DMZ mode more exciting. They also offer rewards that grant huge sums of XP and weapon contrabands and blueprints.

The Shadow Company faction is the newest one introduced in Season 5. It has five standard tiers like every other DMZ faction. We are going to take a look at a mission in the fifth tier of the Faction named Pay it Forward. Let us see how you can complete the mission in the game.

Pay It Forward DMZ Mission Guide: Everything You Need to Know

This mission guide will have the complete walkthrough which will help you finish the mission without any problems. Firstly, we will go through the objectives of the mission and what it wants you to accomplish in the DMZ. Then we will look at the rewards it offers you. Once we review the bare bones, we will dive right into the walkthrough and see what you have to do to succeed in this mission.

In comparison to the other missions in the same tier as this mission, it is simple. However, we still recommend following a couple of prerequisites. First, you must have a squad that will help you in the completion of this mission, it will make it much easier because they can deal with AI and enemy operators while you do the objectives.

Second, we recommend taking ample time to search your surroundings for supplies before completing the objectives. Having a self-revive kit is crucial. Other than that, everything is up to you.

Tier, Objectives, and Rewards

This is the third mission of the Fifth Tier of the Shadow Company Faction. It has three different objectives you will need to complete. Let us look at the details and rewards.

Pay It Forward Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, +20,000 XP Objectives Barter for the Defective Dog Bank from the Scavenger Deliver the Dog Bank to Shopkeeper’s dead drop in Koschei Complex Extract the classified Konni intel



Now that we know what to do, let us see how we can do it.

How to Complete the Mission

The first objective is to find a Defective Dog Bank from a Scavenger. Once we find that, we will need to deliver that same bank to the Shopkeeper’s Dead Drop in Koschei Complex. Then we will need to extract the Konni Intel. Let us take a look at the steps you need to accomplish that.

First Objective

Essentially, you can drop into any DMZ map you want but we recommend going to good ol’ Al Mazrah. Once you drop in, collect some supplies and follow these steps.

You will need to find a Disguise Field Upgrade inside Duffel Bags. You won’t need more than a couple of minutes. While you are looking for a Field Upgrade, ask your team to take out an enemy operator and get a Dog Tag off of them. You will require that as well.

Next, you will need to complete a Secure Intel Contract. That will let you get to the Scavenger Buy Station since it will appear on your map afterward.

Now, once you reach the Scavenger Buy Station, trade the Dog Tag you acquired for the Defective Dog Bank.

This does it for the first part of the mission. Let us move on to the next section of the mission which is directly in the Koschei Complex.

Second and Third Objective

Follow the steps below to complete the second and third objectives for the Pay It Forward Mission.

Enter the Koschei Complex and make your way toward the Chemical Plant Section. There, you will find the Factory Admin key. It is inside a small hut in the center of the Plant.

After finding the key, locate doors with A1 or A2 marked near them. Once you do, enter either one and clear all the AI inside. There should be a section with red-colored engravings saying “Shop” on them.

There, you will find the Shopkeeper’s Dead Drop.

Once you do, drop the Dog Bank inside, and then you will obtain the Konni Documents. When you do, exfil out of there, you will have successfully completed the mission.

That is all you need to know about the Pay It Forward mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you liked this loadout, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush for more Warzone 2 content.