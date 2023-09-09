All Warzone 2 Shadow Company DMZ Faction Missions and Rewards
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Published September 09, 2023
Season 5 Reloaded gave us the remaining three mission tiers for the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ. This piece will take a detailed look at all the Shadow Faction Missions in the DMZ mode as well as their rewards.
Advertisement
The DMZ missions are some of the best in terms of providing XP and unlocking contraband. However, the difficulty level keeps on increasing, once you start ascending tiers. That is why, a lot of folks find them to be quite challenging. Still, if you have a team that is focused on completing missions, you can get them done faster.
Season 5 Reloaded introduced new faction missions for the Shadow Company Faction in DMZ which came out in Season 5. This piece will look at rewards and objectives from both seasons for the faction so that you can get a clear view of what you are working with. There are 5 Tiers for this faction just like every other faction in the game. Let us get started.
Advertisement
Contents
- All Shadow Company DMZ Faction Missions Objectives and Rewards
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Tier 4
- Tier 5
All Shadow Company DMZ Faction Missions Objectives and Rewards
The tasks offered by the Factions in the DMZ mode carry forward the lore from the story mode. They can be fun to do and also make for an effective way to progress in the game for beginners. Completing such missions can get players hefty XP and weapon contraband rewards which will help in other game modes.
Shadow Company is the newest faction and they only had two tiers up until Season 5. When Season 5 Reloaded came out, so did the remaining three tiers of missions. Among all the factions in the game, Shadow Company missions are some of the toughest ones. We will look at all of the missions in each tier, their objectives, and the rewards you get for them.
Tier 1
There are seven missions you have to complete in this Tier to advance to the next one.
-
Thinning the Herd
- Rewards: X12 Weapon Contraband, +5,000 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 5 Konni Soldiers on Al Mazrah
- Kill 6 Konni Soldiers on Ashika Island
- Kill 6 Konni Soldiers on Vondel
-
Deal with the Devil
- Rewards: L2 Restricted Zone Key +5,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find and Equip a Disguise on any Map
- Buy any item at the Scavenger’s Buy Station while wearing the same Disguise
-
Abandoned Vehicle
-
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token +5,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find a Key for the MRAP or buy it from a Buy Station
- Unlock the MRAP and Secure it
-
X-Rays
-
- Rewards: Under freeway east warehouse key +5,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find and Kill 10 enemies while in the radiation with headshots over the range of 35 meters
-
Battle Plans
-
- Rewards: TAQ-V Weapon Contraband, +5,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find 3 Konni Battle Notes and Dead Drop them
- Find 3 Cargo Ship Instructions and Dead Drop them
-
Wings Clipped
- Rewards: Bryson 890 Weapon Contraband, +5,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find and Take Out 3 Reinforcement Helicopters on Ashika Island
-
Unregistered Cargo
- Rewards: No Prisoners Blueprint, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Clear the hostiles on the ship located southeast of the Al Bagra Fortress
- Investigate inside the Shipping Containers and find its contents
Tier 2
There are seven missions in this tier as well. The amount of XP for each mission and the rarity of awards increases; so does the difficulty.
Advertisement
-
Cutting It Close
- Rewards: Veterinarian Key, +7500 XP
- Objectives
- Find and exfil a hostage at the final exfil of the DMZ
-
In Good Health and Spirits
- Rewards: Lockwood MK2 Weapon Contraband, +7500 XP
- Objectives
- Find an enemy operator, down them, and then revive them with a Revive Pistol
-
Reconnaissance by Fire
- Rewards: STB 556 Weapon Contraband, +7500 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 7 enemies while using the MCPR-300 with iron sights
- Kill 7 enemies in the same deployment with the MCPR-300 using the Hybrid Sight
- Kill 7 enemies in the same deployment with the MCPR-300 using the Thermal Sight
-
Courier
- Rewards: Double XP Token, +7500 XP
- Objectives
- Take the laptop from the Hydroelectric Dead Drop
- Find and get on a Dirt Bike
- Deliver the dead drop to Zaya Observatory, Akhdar, and Sharim Pass within three minutes of making the first drop
-
Missile Transports
- Rewards: Through the Window Calling Card, +7500 XP
- Objectives
- Use the transportation plans and find the location of the remaining missiles on the Konni Ship in one deployment
- Take two IR beacons from the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop and plant it on the first missile
- Plant the second one on the second missile
-
The Old Place
- Rewards: Skeleton Key Used, +7500 XP
- Objectives
- Get inside Building 21 and kill 8 Konni Soldiers in there
- Find the extraction protocol and extract it from Building 21
-
Konni Secrets
- Rewards: Brass Knuckles, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find intel from Konni’s Comb Maker
- Send a false signal requesting reinforcements at the target location
- Extract the combat intel obtained from the same Konni Reinforcements
Tier 3
From here on out, the missions get more and more difficult while the caliber of rewards increases as well. There are seven missions in this Tier.
-
Unobserved
- Rewards: Through the Window Calling Card, +10,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find and Equip a Disguise
- While wearing the same Disguise, find and acquire a code from a Konni Radio from a stronghold
- Make your way to the Zaya Observatory, open the locked closet, and extract the laptop from it
-
Learn to Share
- Rewards: Dual Kodachis Weapon Contraband, +10,000 XP
- Objectives
- Give your insured weapon to the enemy operator
- Have the operator exfil with your weapon before you do the same
-
Flight Risk
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, +10,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find and Acquire special heavy chopper fuel
- Refuel a heavy chopper
- Exfil with the same heavy chopper
-
Unrestricted Access
- Rewards: STB 556 Weapon Contraband, +10,000 XP
- Objectives
- Clear 4 different restricted zones in the Koschei Complex
- Extract the intel found on the dead enemy soldiers in those zones
-
Black Box
- Rewards: Skeleton Key-Used, +10,000 XP
- Objectives
- Download data from the crashed plane’s black box
- In the same deployment, find and kill 10 enemies in the Sattiq Caves Complex
- Again, in the same deployment, extract the data found in the black box
-
Cleanup
- Rewards: FJX Imperium Weapon Contraband, +10,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find and extract eight leftover gas canisters from the exposed Observatory Lab
-
Scatter
- Rewards: Of the Shadows Emblem, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find Konni Safe House Plans by taking out a Commander Helo
- Find and Throw a Decoy Grenade inside the Safe House to draw out enemies
- Take out the drawn-out enemies and extract the data found
Tier 4
This tier of missions goes heavy on the killing. You will have to do lots of combat so ensure you are well prepped for these seven objectives.
-
Silent Op
- Rewards: Raal MG Weapon Contraband, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 15 unaware enemies from a range of 40 meters or more
- Kill 15 unaware enemies from a range of 10 meters or more
-
Seasoned Commander
- Rewards: SP-R 208 Weapon Contraband, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 4 enemy commanders without dying
-
The Ultimate Vehicle is Team
- Rewards: Skeleton Key-Used, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Kill 3 enemy operators commanders with the MRAP
- Destroy 4 enemy reinforcement helicopters with the MRAP
- Destroy the Helo Commander with the MRAP
-
Collaborative Carnage
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Have an enemy operator kill 5 enemies from a vehicle while you are the one driving
-
Vigilante
- Rewards: FTac Recon Weapon Contraband, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Collect 2 Bounties
-
Noisemaker
- Rewards: Checking the Target Calling Card, +15,000 XP
- Objectives
- Obtain the decoy grenade from the Sarif Lighthouse
- Deliver the decoy grenade to the Observatory dead drop
-
Alliance Exposure
- Rewards: Falling Chips Emblem, +30,000 XP
- Objectives
- Find the laptop on the third floor of the office in Building 21 and read the email
- Mark a member of the transportation group in their base of operations
- Mark a shipment near their base of operations
Tier 5
With seven missions, this is the last tier of the Shadow Company Faction missions and the toughest to complete.
-
Professional Courtesy
- Rewards: Skeleton Key – Pristine, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Infiltrate the Building 21 armory and rescue the hostage trapped inside
-
Alpha Decay
- Rewards: Squad Operators Calling Card, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Drill open the secured safe in Vondel radiation
- Find the gas canister inside and extract it
-
Pay It Forward
- Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Barter for the Defective Dog Bank from the Scavenger
- Deliver the Dog Bank to Shopkeeper’s dead drop in Koschei Complex
- Extract the classified Konni intel
-
A Big Help
- Rewards: Signal 50 Weapon Contraband, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Help squadmates complete 5 missions without getting squad wiped
-
Insurance Premiums
- Rewards: Double XP Token, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Destroy all aquatic vehicles in a Vondel deployment
- Destroy the Bullfrog commander in the same deployment
-
The Truth
- Rewards: M4 Weapon Contraband, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Kill the Rhino
- Take and extract the documents you obtain from the Rhino
- Extract the deal documents from the cruise terminal office in Vondel
-
Cartel No More
- Rewards: Kastov-74u Rule Breaker Blueprint, +20,000 XP
- Objectives
- Clear out the Vondel Terminal
- Open all three safes and look for gas canisters in the same deployment
- Denote charges on two cargo shipments outside the terminal in the same deployment
Those are all the missions and objectives you need to do for all Tiers to complete the Shadow Company Faction DMZ missions in Warzone 2. If you liked this DMZ content, perhaps you’d like some of our other ones. Click here to check them out and stay tuned at The SportsRush.
Advertisement
Share this article