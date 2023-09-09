All Warzone 2 Shadow Company DMZ Faction Missions and Rewards

Season 5 Reloaded gave us the remaining three mission tiers for the Shadow Company Faction in Warzone 2 DMZ. This piece will take a detailed look at all the Shadow Faction Missions in the DMZ mode as well as their rewards.

The DMZ missions are some of the best in terms of providing XP and unlocking contraband. However, the difficulty level keeps on increasing, once you start ascending tiers. That is why, a lot of folks find them to be quite challenging. Still, if you have a team that is focused on completing missions, you can get them done faster.

Season 5 Reloaded introduced new faction missions for the Shadow Company Faction in DMZ which came out in Season 5. This piece will look at rewards and objectives from both seasons for the faction so that you can get a clear view of what you are working with. There are 5 Tiers for this faction just like every other faction in the game. Let us get started.

All Shadow Company DMZ Faction Missions Objectives and Rewards

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Tier 5

All Shadow Company DMZ Faction Missions Objectives and Rewards

The tasks offered by the Factions in the DMZ mode carry forward the lore from the story mode. They can be fun to do and also make for an effective way to progress in the game for beginners. Completing such missions can get players hefty XP and weapon contraband rewards which will help in other game modes.

Shadow Company is the newest faction and they only had two tiers up until Season 5. When Season 5 Reloaded came out, so did the remaining three tiers of missions. Among all the factions in the game, Shadow Company missions are some of the toughest ones. We will look at all of the missions in each tier, their objectives, and the rewards you get for them.

Tier 1

There are seven missions you have to complete in this Tier to advance to the next one.

Thinning the Herd Rewards: X12 Weapon Contraband, +5,000 XP Objectives Kill 5 Konni Soldiers on Al Mazrah Kill 6 Konni Soldiers on Ashika Island Kill 6 Konni Soldiers on Vondel

Deal with the Devil Rewards: L2 Restricted Zone Key +5,000 XP Objectives Find and Equip a Disguise on any Map Buy any item at the Scavenger’s Buy Station while wearing the same Disguise

Abandoned Vehicle

Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token +5,000 XP Objectives Find a Key for the MRAP or buy it from a Buy Station Unlock the MRAP and Secure it

X-Rays

Rewards: Under freeway east warehouse key +5,000 XP Objectives Find and Kill 10 enemies while in the radiation with headshots over the range of 35 meters

Battle Plans

Rewards: TAQ-V Weapon Contraband, +5,000 XP Objectives Find 3 Konni Battle Notes and Dead Drop them Find 3 Cargo Ship Instructions and Dead Drop them

Wings Clipped Rewards: Bryson 890 Weapon Contraband, +5,000 XP Objectives Find and Take Out 3 Reinforcement Helicopters on Ashika Island

Unregistered Cargo Rewards: No Prisoners Blueprint, +15,000 XP Objectives Clear the hostiles on the ship located southeast of the Al Bagra Fortress Investigate inside the Shipping Containers and find its contents



Tier 2

There are seven missions in this tier as well. The amount of XP for each mission and the rarity of awards increases; so does the difficulty.

Cutting It Close Rewards: Veterinarian Key, +7500 XP Objectives Find and exfil a hostage at the final exfil of the DMZ



In Good Health and Spirits Rewards: Lockwood MK2 Weapon Contraband, +7500 XP Objectives Find an enemy operator, down them, and then revive them with a Revive Pistol



Reconnaissance by Fire Rewards: STB 556 Weapon Contraband, +7500 XP Objectives Kill 7 enemies while using the MCPR-300 with iron sights Kill 7 enemies in the same deployment with the MCPR-300 using the Hybrid Sight Kill 7 enemies in the same deployment with the MCPR-300 using the Thermal Sight



Courier Rewards: Double XP Token, +7500 XP Objectives Take the laptop from the Hydroelectric Dead Drop Find and get on a Dirt Bike Deliver the dead drop to Zaya Observatory, Akhdar, and Sharim Pass within three minutes of making the first drop



Missile Transports Rewards: Through the Window Calling Card, +7500 XP Objectives Use the transportation plans and find the location of the remaining missiles on the Konni Ship in one deployment Take two IR beacons from the Zaya Observatory Dead Drop and plant it on the first missile Plant the second one on the second missile



The Old Place Rewards: Skeleton Key Used, +7500 XP Objectives Get inside Building 21 and kill 8 Konni Soldiers in there Find the extraction protocol and extract it from Building 21



Konni Secrets Rewards: Brass Knuckles, +15,000 XP Objectives Find intel from Konni’s Comb Maker Send a false signal requesting reinforcements at the target location Extract the combat intel obtained from the same Konni Reinforcements



Tier 3

From here on out, the missions get more and more difficult while the caliber of rewards increases as well. There are seven missions in this Tier.

Unobserved Rewards: Through the Window Calling Card, +10,000 XP Objectives Find and Equip a Disguise While wearing the same Disguise, find and acquire a code from a Konni Radio from a stronghold Make your way to the Zaya Observatory, open the locked closet, and extract the laptop from it



Learn to Share Rewards: Dual Kodachis Weapon Contraband, +10,000 XP Objectives Give your insured weapon to the enemy operator Have the operator exfil with your weapon before you do the same



Flight Risk Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, +10,000 XP Objectives Find and Acquire special heavy chopper fuel Refuel a heavy chopper Exfil with the same heavy chopper



Unrestricted Access Rewards: STB 556 Weapon Contraband, +10,000 XP Objectives Clear 4 different restricted zones in the Koschei Complex Extract the intel found on the dead enemy soldiers in those zones



Black Box Rewards: Skeleton Key-Used, +10,000 XP Objectives Download data from the crashed plane’s black box In the same deployment, find and kill 10 enemies in the Sattiq Caves Complex Again, in the same deployment, extract the data found in the black box



Cleanup Rewards: FJX Imperium Weapon Contraband, +10,000 XP Objectives Find and extract eight leftover gas canisters from the exposed Observatory Lab



Scatter Rewards: Of the Shadows Emblem, +20,000 XP Objectives Find Konni Safe House Plans by taking out a Commander Helo Find and Throw a Decoy Grenade inside the Safe House to draw out enemies Take out the drawn-out enemies and extract the data found



Tier 4

This tier of missions goes heavy on the killing. You will have to do lots of combat so ensure you are well prepped for these seven objectives.

Silent Op Rewards: Raal MG Weapon Contraband, +15,000 XP Objectives Kill 15 unaware enemies from a range of 40 meters or more Kill 15 unaware enemies from a range of 10 meters or more



Seasoned Commander Rewards: SP-R 208 Weapon Contraband, +15,000 XP Objectives Kill 4 enemy commanders without dying



The Ultimate Vehicle is Team Rewards: Skeleton Key-Used, +15,000 XP Objectives Kill 3 enemy operators commanders with the MRAP Destroy 4 enemy reinforcement helicopters with the MRAP Destroy the Helo Commander with the MRAP



Collaborative Carnage Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, +15,000 XP Objectives Have an enemy operator kill 5 enemies from a vehicle while you are the one driving



Vigilante Rewards: FTac Recon Weapon Contraband, +15,000 XP Objectives Collect 2 Bounties



Noisemaker Rewards: Checking the Target Calling Card, +15,000 XP Objectives Obtain the decoy grenade from the Sarif Lighthouse Deliver the decoy grenade to the Observatory dead drop



Alliance Exposure Rewards: Falling Chips Emblem, +30,000 XP Objectives Find the laptop on the third floor of the office in Building 21 and read the email Mark a member of the transportation group in their base of operations Mark a shipment near their base of operations



Tier 5

With seven missions, this is the last tier of the Shadow Company Faction missions and the toughest to complete.

Professional Courtesy Rewards: Skeleton Key – Pristine, +20,000 XP Objectives Infiltrate the Building 21 armory and rescue the hostage trapped inside



Alpha Decay Rewards: Squad Operators Calling Card, +20,000 XP Objectives Drill open the secured safe in Vondel radiation Find the gas canister inside and extract it



Pay It Forward Rewards: Double Weapon XP Token, +20,000 XP Objectives Barter for the Defective Dog Bank from the Scavenger Deliver the Dog Bank to Shopkeeper’s dead drop in Koschei Complex Extract the classified Konni intel



A Big Help Rewards: Signal 50 Weapon Contraband, +20,000 XP Objectives Help squadmates complete 5 missions without getting squad wiped



Insurance Premiums Rewards: Double XP Token, +20,000 XP Objectives Destroy all aquatic vehicles in a Vondel deployment Destroy the Bullfrog commander in the same deployment



The Truth Rewards: M4 Weapon Contraband, +20,000 XP Objectives Kill the Rhino Take and extract the documents you obtain from the Rhino Extract the deal documents from the cruise terminal office in Vondel



Cartel No More Rewards: Kastov-74u Rule Breaker Blueprint, +20,000 XP Objectives Clear out the Vondel Terminal Open all three safes and look for gas canisters in the same deployment Denote charges on two cargo shipments outside the terminal in the same deployment



Those are all the missions and objectives you need to do for all Tiers to complete the Shadow Company Faction DMZ missions in Warzone 2.