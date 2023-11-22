Persona 5 Tactica Tips That You Should Know Before Pulling Off the Mask

Persona 5 Tactica is out now and it’s the latest entry in the franchise. It is a strategy game and has shades of the original while having a completely unique concept of its own. However, beginners might have a hard time getting to adjust to the mechanics. Still, fret not because these Persona 5 Tactica tips are the only ones you will need to get better at the game.

Persona 5 Tactica is not like the other Persona games you have played in the series. The closest that we can compare it is to XCOM games. However, the lore of the Phantom Thieves and the slapstick appeal of the franchise are still present as the gang encounters a new threat.

However, this time, defeating enemies is not your only goal. There are other things you need to worry about in an encounter. If you head into a battle without information on the enemy, then the result might not be favorable. That is why, we have compiled a list of the best tips you should follow when playing Persona 5 Tactica.

15. ‘One More Turn’ Your Way To Victory

The most basic mechanic of the game is also its most powerful. Using a ‘One More Turn’ attack on the enemy can result in a KO if they have only a certain amount of HP left. Essentially, this effect or feature only comes in handy when enemies are out of cover and highlights the importance of position in the game.

In simple words, if you can use your gun abilities on any enemy standing outside of cover in the open, you can get another turn. You can knock enemies out of cover using simple skills like Mona’s Garu or anything that has a Knockback or sweep effect. This concept applies to movement too as you can use the ‘One More Turn’ to set up Triple Threat/All Out Attacks.

14. Keep in Cover Most of the Time

Persona 5 Tactica is all about movement and positioning, not about damage or level numbers and brute force. You will win most of your fights playing it tactically, behind cover, and taking advantage of the tools in your arsenal. One of those tools is the cover on the battlefield.

Utilize cover to reduce, or completely negate damage. There are different types of cover as well that provide a variety of protection for the user so make sure you know which ones are better for situations. Remember, being outside of cover means even the enemies can exploit it to get another turn.

13. Triple Threats are Huge Damage Dealers

Triple Threat or the All-Out Attack is another staple of the Persona franchise and is even more useful in this game. Knocking down an enemy gives you an extra turn, use it to set up the Phantom Thieves in a triangle formation around the enemies and you will have a chance to execute the All-Out Attack.

This will deal massive damage to any enemy caught inside the triangle and can change the tide of the battle for good.

12. Find Personas with Healings and Passives

There are 206 different Personas to choose for Joker and a lot of them have passive buffs and healing abilities that can be a difference maker that can change the outcome of the battle. Now, your teammates have healing and passives too but you cannot always have the same teammates in the battle.

That is why, we recommend picking some Personas with passive attack or defense buffs and some healing skills as well. You can’t always rely on the skill tree to get you out of a rut.

11. Equip Mona for a Variety of Things

Mona is the penultimate character you need for healing besides Haru’s Diamrita skill which does the job as well. However, Mona’s no-nonsense healing skills can easily reset the tide of the battle and turn it in your favor.

Prioritize Mona’s leftmost pillar on the skill tree because they will also have SP-related skills that you are going to need in the battle ahead. Mona’s also quite useful in knocking enemies out of cover with her Magaru and Garu abilities.

10. Ryuji and Haru are Melee Masters

Both of these have the highest physical damage stats in the game so if you are stuck somewhere, use their physical power to punch through your problems. Ryuji has balanced stats while Haru has lesser HP. The former has good defense and attack while the latter has lesser HP and defense but high attack.

You have to know which battle you are fighting. If the priority is to deal as much damage as possible, equip these two before heading out.

9. Makoto is the Queen of DPS

Makoto has some of the best damage-dealing skills that can easily wipe out waves of enemies. In addition, she also has some healing skills that can help keep your team alive. Keeping Makoto can have a huge impact on your team since she can do it all. Her multi-targeting skills can help out a ton when facing lots of mobs.

Pair her up with someone like Haru or Mona and watch your team go through waves of enemies without breaking a sweat. Prioritize getting some skills that can increase the damage caused by her Persona, Johanna. Ensure that you invest in HP/SP boosts for her as well.

8. Reset Your Skill Tree Often

Persona 5 Tactica gives you the option to reset your skill trees so the best thing you can do with them is to reset them often to try out various combinations of skills or according to certain missions that require a certain skillset more.

You can also change those skills whenever and wherever you want to go wild and even switch them up before encounters, depending on your playstyle. Essentially, it lets you start anew as if you are investing your GP for the first time.

7. Do Not Purchase Guns from the Shop… Most of the Time

You can only obtain new weapons from the Shop at the beginning of the game. Once you complete the third chapter of the game you won’t need the Shop anymore since you will be able to fuse Personas into stronger weapons.

There are two kinds of weapons in the game. Ones that increase damage but not the range and the other ones that increase the range and damage by a little. You might feel the need to buy them out of the shop if you are a perfectionist but refrain from doing so, especially in the early going.

6. Elemental Weaknesses Matter a Lot

Elemental Affinities have changed considerably. In Persona games, targeting an Elemental Weakness resulted in you getting the chance to attack an enemy again. In this game, there are tons of changes to Elemental attacks. There are passive effects to enemies in the form of Burn damage and so on in addition to effects that change the layout of a battlefield.

For example, Air attacks blow enemies away or into each other while Psychic attacks draw them in, and so on. Knowing which ones to use in certain scenarios is going to be the key to winning battles and encounters.

5. Talk to Your Team

In the hideout, you have the option to converse with your team and talk about the situation at hand. Not only does this provide additional lore to work with but it also gives you significant GP that you can use to upgrade your skills from the skill tree.

There are only three ways you can earn GP in the game; by completing missions, side quests, and talking to your teammates in the hideout. Even though the game does not have the option to max out Social Links like the other Persona games, it is a good idea to keep in touch with your team by talking to them.

4. Focus on the Objective

One of the best tips we can give you for Persona 5 Tactica is to follow the objective. It is easy to stray away from the objective if you are a perfectionist and want to defeat every single enemy in a wave before advancing. However, most of the time your objective would be to capture a certain thing or move to a certain area.

Instead of getting caught up with all of the mobs in the area, it is easier to focus on the objective. The more time you take, the more damage you sustain since the mobs will keep spawning unless you complete the objective.

3. Skipping the Turn Builds Up Charge

Charge is a unique feature introduced in Persona 5 Tactica that gathers up when you fail to utilize your turn. It does something different for each Phantom Thief member but it is worth building up because it is the second-best thing aside from missing a move.

Essentially, building up a charge provides a Phantom Thief with a buff for the next turn. This can be useful and a good way to get back into the fight after a mediocre previous hand. On occasion, you can also skip turns to take advantage of this ability.

2. Undo Turns for Perfection

You can always go back and Undo turns in this game. Remember, there are tons of combinations for your turns. This is a strategy game and you can always take your time to think about how to shift enemies into the open or which skill to use.

Undo turns if a certain skill use or movement does not go as planned. This is your biggest strength as the player, you get to shape the outcome of the battle however you want. Whenever you are in a pinch, hit the Pause button and then click Undo.

1. Keep Switching Out The Phantom Thieves

You should keep switching out the Phantom Thieves since there are a variety of combinations you can use to get an advantage in battle. Some compositions you make will be defense-oriented while some will be balanced or more focused on attack.

The choice is yours as you want to play it. In addition, switching out is also important because it gets boring to keep playing the same Phantom Thieves after a while. In addition, you can also get a Peak Condition buff from benched Phantom Thieves which increases their HP and SP.