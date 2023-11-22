Persona 5 Tactica Guide: The Best Team Compositions and How to Build a Party

Persona 5 Tactica is out now and for you to thrive in-game, you will need to consider tons of factors. Among those factors, the team composition holds a central position. Each Phantom Thief offers a certain niche-based advantage that can be useful in lots of missions. The hard part is to make a comp that has three of the best ones. This Persona 5 Tactica Guide will look at how you can make the best comps in the game. We will also look at some good ones we have already made.

Persona 5 Tactica Guide: The Best Team Compositions to Use

Things to Consider When Building a Party

Tips To Build Your Party

Top 5 Team Compositions in Persona 5

Making a proper team composition is compulsory for success since you have to consider each Phantom Thief’s specialty. Each of them has special skills or passive buffs that can turn the tide of the battle. In addition, some of them even have healing and curing capabilities, making them essential in tough battles.

Still, how would you distinguish the good from the exceptional? Well, first we are going to take a look at the factors you should consider when building a party. After that, we are going to take a look at 5 of the best team compositions in Persona 5.

Things to Consider When Building a Party

Persona 5 Tactica is different than other Persona games. Instead of four members, you can only have three which requires you to be even more considerate of the party members you choose. You have to be more selective and explore every member’s capability deeply, understand their skill trees, and ensure that they are leveled up properly.

Everyone’s skill tree is unique and filled with multiple active and passive skills that are important for defense and healing. Therefore, having a member that excels in the skill you require is important. The skill tree contains elemental power-ups, skill upgrades, defense upgrades, and HP/SP boosts.

You will need to spend your GP to obtain these skills. You can also swap out the Thieves in the middle of the battle unless the objective is to not get KO’d during the fight. Every Thief brings a unique boost that affects the whole team. Those include Gun Damage Boosts, Melee Damage Boosts, HP Boosts, and SP Boosts.

In addition, the glowing blue aura surrounding the portrait of the Phantom Thieves shows that they are in a peak condition. When a Phantom Thief is in peak condition, they will receive an HP and SP boost in the next fight. This is another advantage of having only three party members, you can switch frequently and have higher stats.

Tips To Build Your Party

Aside from affinity and physical attack power, there are two primary things you should consider when building a party of your own. The weapon the Phantom Thief has and their movement range. Skills and HP only go so far when you are surrounded by enemies. Therefore, we recommend that you try to at least make a team that has extended movement and weapons that can do heavy damage.

You can always buy weapons from the Shop or use Personas to make yourselves new and unique ones. To increase the movement range, you can consult the Skill Tree and upgrade the ‘A Rebellious Resolve’ Column to better the movement. Upgrading the movement has a huge effect on the weapons themselves since positioning them better affects the Thieves’s damage.

We also recommend farming as many Personas as possible so you can fill the Compendium and make as many new weapons as you can. These new weapons will have a better effect than the ones that you find in the Shop.

Top 5 Team Compositions in Persona 5

Now that we know how you can effectively make a team composition in Persona 5, let us take a look at 5 of the best Team Compositions you can use in Persona 5. However, before we do, you must consider skills like Gun Damage, Melee Damage, and HP/SP recovery of the character you pick. Nevertheless, the ones mentioned below are some of the character compositions that are versatile in taking care of all four of these.

1. Joker, Makoto and Mona

Joker is a versatile pick no matter where he is. Being the Leader of the Phantom Thieves, he can do it all. He can heal, dish out DPS, and also excel at physical and gun attacks. Always having him in the party is a move you cannot go wrong with.

Makoto on the other hand is a damage dealer that you can use to take out waves of enemies quickly and effectively while Mona can sweep enemies with his Garu skills to set up AoE skills in combination with Makoto.

2. Joker, Ann and Makoto

This is a fully attack-sided composition but also has tons of passive benefits. Joker complements both Ann and Makoto quite well as they are both AoE damage dealers. Ann’s fire attacks and SP boosting capabilities are quintessential for going on the offensive while Makoto can keep pumping out DPS without any problems.

Makoto also has healing skills making her one of the most versatile characters in the game and a must-have member in the party.

3. Joker, Yusuke, and Makoto

As we discussed earlier, Joker can be the attacker while Ann can assist him with AoE attacks. The dark horse of this composition is Yusuke who is faster than most Phantom Thieves. His decoy skills can absorb damage while he has some of the best crowd control abilities in the game.

If the goal is to control the waves of enemies, then picking Makoto and Yusuke should be the move.

4. Erina, Joker and Makoto

If the goal is single-target damage then Erina’s melee attacks are quite lethal. Combined with Joker’s versatility and Makoto’s healing and damage dealing, the party is reinforced enough to face any boss fight. However, you must ensure that you have enough upgrades and skills before you take on anything major.

Erina might not have any Personas, but the damage more than makes up for anything she does not possess.

5. Ryuji, Haru and Joker

Ryuji and Haru have the highest physical damage stats in the game and not taking advantage of that would be foolish. That is why, we recommend using them in battle. Since Joker has enough crowd control abilities of his own, you can use Ryuji and Haru’s turns to finish enemies that Joker might have chipped away at using his AoE attacks.

Combining them together can help eliminate enemy mobs really fast if that is the goal. Although, Haru’s movement speed is quite slow so keep that in mind before using this comp.