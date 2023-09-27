PlayStation officially announces Horizon Forbidden West coming to PC

Sony announced that Horizon Forbidden West would be coming to PC via Steam early next year. The game will be ported by Nixxes, the same company responsible for the PC version of Spider-Man.

Horizon Forbidden Dawn is an A-RPG title from Guerrilla Games which was originally released for PlayStation 5 exclusively. However, PC players will get their hands on the title almost two years later in 2024.

The news that the game will come out almost two years after its original release was welcomed by fans since most had expected it to be coming even later. With that said, here’s everything you should know about the upcoming PC port of one of Sony’s biggest exclusives.

Everything to learn about Horizon Forbidden West PC release

Horizon Forbidden West is a direct sequel to Zero Dawn and continues the story of Aloy. The new game introduces new tribes, gameplay mechanics, and a new area to explore. The story takes Aloy to a new place called Forbidden West, which is full of challenges and deadly enemies.

In early 2024, PC gamers will get to purchase Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition which includes the Burning Shores DLC as well. Other than these contents, this edition will also include the following items:

Digital soundtracks

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn Vol 1 comic book (available in English, German, Portuguese and Japanese.)

Extra poses and face paint in Photo Mode

Players will even get access to various other items through the story progression of the game. The following is a list of items included in the collection:

Carja Behemoth Elite Outfit

Carja Behemoth Short Bow

Nora Thunder Elite Outfit

Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece

Resources pack

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition will be launching for PlayStation 5 first on October 6, 2023. It will include all the above-mentioned add-ons at the price of $59.99. For PC players, the same will be released during the first quarter of 2024, the date is yet to be announced.

That is everything you need to know about Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition coming to PC and PS5.