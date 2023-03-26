Resident Evil 4 remake blue medallions locations

The Resident Evil 4 remake came out on Match 24, 2023, and brought with it new blue medallions. In addition to the old ones, some new ones will also be added as additional merchant requests. Since the addition, the locations have also changed, and this guide will help you navigate through the game to find blue medallions.

These medallions are spread across chapters and have become seemingly tough to find. Once all the blue medallions are found, players will earn Spinel, a core resource in the game.

Where to find blue medallions in Resident Evil 4 remake? Location guide

Anyone else notice the blue medallions in the background on this segment of the game? I wonder what you can unlock getting these this time around in Resident Evil 4 Remake! #REBHFun pic.twitter.com/egn5KGXorH — Dominik (@BioDevil_Dom) February 24, 2023

The blue medallions can be found at five places on the farm in Resident Evil 4 remake. Players have to look around for a while to figure out where they are located. Besides that, medallions can be found in various locations. This location guide will make it simpler for them.

Farm Location

Blue medallion will be found at the back of the building right next to the typewriter.

One can be found on a pillar in the pig barn in the centre.

Another medallion is hanging from the ceiling in the place next to the pig barn.

The next medallion is inside the large barn and is visible when players stand in front of the gate.

The last from this location is found underneath the balcony pathway.

Quarry Location

The first is placed high in the Quarry, on top of a frame near the cliff.

The second is below the path that leads to the river.

Fish Farm Location

This blue medallion will be found in the small hut on the pathway, which is at the start of the farm.

Another medallion is behind the slit in the frame, which is right next to the ramp that shows the way to the ladder

The last one is underneath the last path that leads to the Fish Farm

Castle Gate Location

The first is found over the bridge’s door, in a small opening in the building

The second is far above, hanging from the castle rafters, behind the demolished structure on the bridge

Tucked behind the door on the north side of the bridge’s demolished structure is the third medallion

Hanging from the gazebo next to the cannon, to the south of the cast gate is another

Within the structure, beneath the cannon lies a medallion

Look off the side of the castle to the right, hanging from a tree, as you return to the castle gate is a medallion.

Grand Hall Location

To the west of the Merchant room, hanging from a wall is the first medallion

The second is found hanging from the ceiling, behind the three-headed statue

Found on a chandelier in the center of the hall is the last medallion.

Cargo Depot Location

Placed on the crane, on top of the door players exit from the Merchant is the first

Outside the playable section, to the right of the entrance where you leave the Merchant is the second medallion

The next medallion is where the enemies are, on the lowest floor of the depot, behind a cargo crate

Next to a vast machine, to the right of the stairway is the penultimate medallion

Hanging from a tanker, departing the cargo deep, to the left of the door is the last one for this location

Cliffside Ruins Location

The first medallion can be found on the lower path, hanging from the building

Found hanging on the top of the frame that is placed on top of the large building that is on the cliff is the second one

The third one is placed behind the ladder that goes down the lower path and is hanging from the ceiling in the room

This one can be found outside the map, and is visible from the lower path, which is on the right side of the window

The last one can be found on the bell tower that is above the Specimen Storage building

Other Locations

Dining Hall – Behind the curtain on the last window

Armory – Hanging on the curtain behind the statue

Gallery – At the back of a pillar on the ground floor of the galley

