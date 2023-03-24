Resident Evil 4 best handgun: Red9 location, price, and upgrade

Capcom’s classic, Resident Evil 4 has been remade and fans are loving it. A complete re-imagining of the original title, RE4 presents new ways to experience one of the best games from the last two decades. Wading their way through the world, players will eventually come across the Red9, arguably the best handgun in the game. Much like the original game, the Red9 maintains its supremacy. Here’s where to find it.

How to get the best handgun in Resident Evil 4

The Red9 is only accessible after players reach Chapter 4 of the game. More specifically, it can first be found during the boat section in the lake. Players must head to the shipwreck at the middle of the lake where they can find the gun, and a few other items. The Red9 is found in a cabin at the front of the wreck in a chest.

While this is where players can grab it for free, players who missed it can still get the gun. The merchant will sell the Red9 near the Town Hall after Chapter 4. For the first visit, the Merchant will list the Red9 with a discount, costing players 9,800 pesetas. Those who don’t collect it here will have to buy it for 14,000 pesetas later in the game.

As one of the best weapons in the game, the developers have taken steps to prevent it from being immediately overpowered. The gun’s recoil and aim drift is fairly strong, requiring the stock upgrade to make it more viable. The stock isn’t immediately available at the vendor and can be unlocked after Chapter 5. The stock can be purchased in exchange of 9 spinels at the vendor’s “Trade” menu. Armed with the Red9, players will have a blast getting through the game, especially with the stock upgrade.