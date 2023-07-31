Rumors suggest Virtuos Games might release Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake this year

Reportedly Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake is under development by Virtuos Games based in Paris, France. According to claims of an alleged ex-developer, the game will use Unreal Engine 5 for graphics rendering while keeping its physicals the same as the original engine.

Advertisement

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is one of the most played RPGs from Bethesda which was released in 2007. The game’s open-ended nature made it quite popular during that time and helped grow a fanbase for the sequel Skyrim. While Skyrim featured all kinds of improvements, the fanbase still loved the previous game, thus a remake/remaster seems believable enough.

The developers of the original RPG announced officially that a new game will be arriving after Starfield. However, the idea of an older game remake takes everyone by surprise. To give you insight into the topic, we have gathered all the information we have on the upcoming remake.

Advertisement

Everything known about Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake so far

The original source (r/GamingLeaksAndRumors) from where we got the information got deleted either due to its legitness or false rumor. However, there is a high likelihood that these finds are true. Virtuos Games has worked on various AAA projects before like Horizon Forbidden West, New World, COD Modern Warfare, and more.

These leaks come from a self-claimed ex-employee from Virtuos Games who give insight into the Altar Project. This is the codename used by the studio for the development of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake. Currently, the developer version uses a pairing system, that allows it to simultaneously run on both UE5 and base engine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That means, while the game will feature high-resolution graphics, it will still keep its originality by keeping the gameplay mechanics similar. While the development is mostly happening in Paris, the artwork and design have been handed over to Blackshamrock, their co-development studio. It is being decided that it would be that the game will be released in 2024, if not then in early 2025.

While all of these things sound good to be true, there is no way to verify the user as everything has been deleted. This could happen due to an NDA violation, or the user realizing the impact of lies. Nonetheless, if they indeed turn out to be true then players can expect a release between 2024-25.

Advertisement

That’s all we know about the Elder Scrolls Oblivion Remake which is possibly under development. If you liked the article, check out other similar content from us by clicking here.