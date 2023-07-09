Starfield’s Potential Makes Microsoft Spike up the Xbox Game Pass Price

Despite the prior announcement, the recent Xbox Game Pass price increase has definitely raised eyebrows among fans. In June, Microsoft revealed that the reason behind it was to match current market conditions. However, according to a popular journalist, Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield is what made Microsoft reconsider Game Pass Prices, not the market.

Starfield is a title that fans have been waiting for almost 5 years, and now it’s right around the corner. Though the game will arrive on Game Pass on day 1 of its launch, it’s also available as a standalone purchase for PC but not for the Xbox Series X|S. Therefore, next-gen console users will have no option other than to play the title through Game Pass.

Let’s check out how Starfield is likely to be the reason behind the Game Pass price hike.

Starfield’s hype is an expected reason for the Xbox Game Pass price surge

The excitement among the community to experience this upcoming Bethesda IP is literally at an all-time high. Therefore, according to journalist Derek Strickland, Starfield’s promising response ahead of its release is why Microsoft increased the Game Pass prices. Recently, on Twitter, the gaming personality shared his hypothetical view. He reportedly mentioned the game could potentially add around 2–4 million new Game Pass subscribers. Further, Dereck expressed that this is what makes it a good time to spike up Game Pass prices.

This is what the journalist said, “Considering Starfield will probably add ~2-4 million Xbox Game Pass subscribers, now is a good time to raise prices.” When it comes to PC, it’s a no-brainer that a majority of people would choose a Game Pass subscription instead of purchasing the title. It’s because the Game Pass service for PC costs $9.99 per month, whereas Starfield alone comes with a price tag of $69.99 (Standard Edition) and $99.99 (Digital Premium Edition).

Game Pass is undoubtedly cheaper for anyone looking forward to playing the upcoming action game either on PC or Xbox Series X|S. Thus, it would be interesting to witness whether Starfield manages to attract new users to the Xbox’s popular gaming service.

Game Pass’s console prices and Starfield’s release date

As for the Xbox Game Pass console price, the basic tier costs $10.99/month whereas the Ultimate tier comes at $16.99/month. That’s not all, Game Pass also offers a range of additional benefits that you can explore here. Starfield arrives on Sep 6th, 2023 on Game Pass and the PC version is already available for pre-order at Steam Store.

Also, check out the recently leaked images of Starfield unveiling the game’s major elements.