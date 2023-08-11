“Stop this war immediately” – Metro 2033 writer Dmitry Glukhovsky convicted for spreading misinformation on social media

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now a worldwide issue and has been dominating the headlines of all major publications. Recently, Dmitry Glukhovsky, the author of Metro 2033, got in trouble for expressing his views on the subject.

Dmitry Alekseyevich Glukhovsky is a Russian author who is best known for penning the novel Metro 2033. While Metro 2033 was well-received and spawned several sequels, Dmitry made a name for himself in the gaming community when 4A Games adapted the book into an eponymous video game in 2010. Since then, Dmitry has been closely associated with the franchise as he worked on the script for Metro: Last Light and seemingly inspired Metro: Exodus.

Dmitry has always been pretty vocal regarding his views on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, making his fans worry about his safety. Unfortunately, their worst fear came true when the Russian government took action against the author in July 2023. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the incident and find out more, shall we?

Dmitry Glukhovsky was prosecuted by the Russian government for spreading misinformation on social media

In March of 2022, the Russian government criminalized public dissent and independent reporting on the conflict against Ukraine. This law effectively censored most reports about the war, and the public was not allowed to express their views on the matter. However, Dmitry had been advocating against the conflict for quite some time, and on March 13, 2022, he uploaded a video of the war-torn city of Mariupol on Instagram with a caption which, when roughly translated to English, reads, “Stop the war! Recognize that this is a real war against an entire nation and stop it! Mariupol. Stop this war immediately.”

Knowing that a crackdown was imminent, Dmitry’s fans wasted no time cautioning him about his safety. Moreover, months later, in June 2022, the Russian government brought charges against the Metro 2033 author, intending to imprison him for spreading false information about the conflict. In fact, sources mentioned Dmitry was declared to be a foreign agent, and even though he was exiled from Russia prior to the war against Ukraine, the author addressed the charges against him and claimed he was confident of telling the truth.

The case eventually came to trial in 2023, and prosecutors addressed Dmitry’s accusations about Russian soldiers committing crimes in Ukraine before labeling them false and misleading. Meanwhile, the court found him guilty of using social media channels to spread incorrect information, and in July 2023, the author was sentenced to 8 years in prison. However, authorities were forced to sentence Dmitry in absentia since his current whereabouts remain a mystery.

Dmitry Glukhovsky 's status as an ex-pat seemingly worked in his favor since he does not have to serve his prison sentence in person.