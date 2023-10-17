Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant Bids Farewell to Valorant to Switch to CS2 Esports

After the release of Valorant, many CSGO professionals switched to Riot’s Shooter. However, most of these players are returning to CS2 at present with Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant being one of them.

Rite2ace kicked off his career in esports with CSGO and has been a part of various Indian gaming organizations since then. However, his most notable stay was in Velocity Gaming, where he played relentlessly and earned the hearts of sub-continental fans.

Eventually on October 16, 2023, Tejas announced his departure from Valorant. Still, even though he bid farewell to Riot’s shooter, he won’t be stopping his career in gaming.

Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant to switches to CS2 esports after long term Valorant debut

Before joining the Valorant esports ecosystem in 2020, Tejas “rite2ace” Sawant was mainly known for his reputation in the CSGO community. However, the player didn’t get much fame as Valve’s competitive scene was quite saturated in India. With the switch to Valorant esports, the player got his well-deserved distinction in the Indian community for his team’s performance in the region.

Velocity Esports has its long-standing rival Global Esports, and has managed to etch its name in the international community. Being a long-standing member of the VLT roster, rite2ace is quite loved by the fans. Thus, with the announcement of his retirement, many were curious about what was next in his life.

According to the former Valorant esports player, he has left the Valorant esports team to switch to Counter-Strike 2. Before he re-enters the esports ecosystem again, he wishes to take a break. How long that break would be is still unknown, but the player will surely make further announcements in the future. Moreover, Tejas also hinted that he could return to Valorant, if things turn out differently.

The Indian Valorant community felt sad after his departure from the scene as he was known to be the first Radiant from India. His former teammates like Sabyasachi “Antidote” Bose also bid farewell and good luck to him with his switch.