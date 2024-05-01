Keon Coleman Reveals Why His Hometown Can Only Produce One NFL Athlete Every 2 Decades: “Don’t Have the Head Screwed on Right”

The Buffalo Bills could have chosen Xavier Worthy with their 28th overall, but they traded down and opted for Keon Coleman, who, in all fairness, might be a better fit for Buffalo. The NFL represents the dream of every kid who spent hours tossing a ball in backyards or on neighborhood streets. Making it to the league is a tough journey, whether you’re from California, New York, Texas, or elsewhere—but it’s even more challenging if you come from a place like Opelousas, Louisiana.

So for Coleman, who hails from Opelousas, to make it to the NFL is like winning a lottery, something that happens for the town once every two decades. During his post-draft press conference, he was asked about his journey and what got him here; he asserted that he is just a kid from Opelousas, Louisiana, who didn’t quit on his dream when statistics say he is not even supposed to be in the NFL.

During his recent appearance on the RG3 and the Ones podcast, the former Seminoles star dived deep into his roots, even revealing that the last guy from his hometown to make it to the league was the former Saints wideout Devery Henderson.

He also stated that there are a lot of guys with greater athleticism than him in his city, but many don’t get the chance or proper guidance. Most of those end up going down the wrong path, and they never make it out of there. All odds are simply stacked against them.

“The last guy that played in the NFL from where I’m from is Devery Henderson. Before him, I couldn’t even tell you, so it doesn’t happen very often,” Coleman said. “There’s a lot of guys that are probably better athletes than me but you know they got a lot of guys that area expertise, they’re very athletic, fast, can jump high, can ball but they either never get the chance or when they do get the chance, they don’t have the right guidance. They don’t have heads screwed on right, so they end up taking the wrong one and they never make it out.”

Setting aside all that has been discussed about the star wideout, there’s another aspect worth mentioning: as per Twitter, Bill’s new receiver is someone who doesn’t stop himself from eating anything he wants, much like Chad Ochocinco.

Keon Coleman Debunks Myth About Fast Food Diet

The social media has led the fans to believe the Bills’ new receiver loves to gorge on fast food, something Ocho must be proud to hear. However, Coleman clarified that most of what you see on social media are lies. While he doesn’t believe in diet or any weight loss programs, he eats fast food only once a week.

He asserted that his mama taught him how to cook, so when he was living alone, he would cook for himself when he had the time. Now that he is living with his brother and mother, there is always someone to cook the meals for him. However, the only unhealthy thing he loves to indulge in is ice cream, which is something he eats every day.

Coleman’s first presser and how he dealt with and acted in front of them are signs of good things to come. He is a hard worker and knows how to grind by keeping his head down. Given that the Bills let Diggs and Davis go, he will be an immediate starter in Buffalo. Playing with Josh Allen will only elevate his game.