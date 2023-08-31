The Elder Scrolls VI sees some movement as it enters Early Development

Bethesda’s Starfield is currently the talk of the gaming industry, and people cannot wait for its launch on September 6. However, the studio recently gave us an update on The Elder Scrolls VI, another highly-anticipated sequel they are working on.

Advertisement

The Elder Scrolls VI was officially announced back in 2018 at E3. However, the announcement only contained a small teaser trailer, and the studio did not divulge a lot of information about the project. Still, fans doubled over in excitement since they had been demanding a sequel ever since Skyrim released back in 2011.

The Elder Scrolls VI has officially completed pre-production, confirms Bethesda

Although Bethesda hasn’t given us a lot to work with, fans believe that The Elder Scrolls VI will have us explore Hammerfell on the continent of Tamriel. While the game is sure to come equipped with the franchise’s signature first-person combat system, we can expect it to include melee combat, archery, and magic. Moreover, Skyrim was already known for its brilliant environmental design, and people are excited to find out what Bethesda can create with the power of the current-generation consoles in their hands.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RinoTheBouncer/status/1696951346400784593?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The studio shed some light on The Elder Scroll VI’s development when Bethesda’s Head of Publishing, Pete Hines, was discussing Starfield’s release with the Spanish publication Vandal. During the interview, Hines was asked if Bethesda would choose to divulge some information about the fantasy RPG once Starfield releases. However, Hines decided to sidestep the question and instead insisted that their entire workforce is currently hard at work to make Starfield’s launch a success.

Still, fans need not get discouraged as Hines returned to the question later and mentioned that there were people working on The Elder Scrolls VI. However, he claimed it was too early to reveal much information about the same. Still, Bethesda’s Head of Publishing confirmed that the much-anticipated fantasy RPG has entered early development after completing its pre-production stage.

Fans will still need to wait patiently for The Elder Scrolls VI, as Phil Spencer believes the game might be over five years away. In the meantime, you can click here for news about Bethesda’s upcoming RPG, Starfield.