“I can see us finding one” – Starfield fans discuss the possibility of witnessing Black Holes as in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar

Starfield is one of the most anticipated exclusive releases for Xbox and PC coming out in a matter of months. After taking the players from medieval towns to post-apocalyptic lands, Bethesda will now bring space exploration into the hands of the people.

Black holes are a space mystery that baffles most people around the world, yet looks mesmerizing if theoretically represented. Many Starfield fans anticipate seeing space phenomenon in the game like it was done with No Man’s Sky. Since Bethesda’s space game will feature realistic graphics, fans expect to observe black holes similar to Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

The mesmerizing destructive beauty of black holes is appreciated by most space enthusiasts and keeps them wondering what’s inside. While we cannot see a Black Hole clearly yet, we can certainly dive into the possibility of seeing it in the upcoming game and what fans think.

Starfield fans discuss whether Black Holes will be included in the game

When the showcase of Starfield was happening, Todd Howard was asked whether players would be able to see black holes in the title. However, instead of denying the idea, he simply said “No comments” with a smile on his face. Thus neither confirming nor denying the existence of the rare space phenomenon in the game.

In an official Starfield subreddit, a fan simply posted it would be phenomenal to take pictures of the massive structure. He introduced the idea by using pictures from Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar which still leaves people awestruck. However, for the movie, it took almost 100 hours to render a single frame consisting black hole at an IMAX scale.

Thus it would be near impossible to create a mathematically accurate in Bethesda’s upcoming game. However, No Man’s Sky used a pre-rendered model to create the same and keep the performance stable for all. Starfield can take a similar approach to represent it in the title.

A fan also posted a theory stating the Starfield logo looks like an accretion disc along a black hole. However, that doesn’t confirm anything as planets are circular in nature as well. However, that also might be the motive behind the logo as well.

Whether it would be included in the game or not is unknown to many at the most, but these will be answered once it releases on September 6, 2023. If you liked reading this article, make sure to check other similar content from us by clicking here.