“This is disappointing” Diablo 4 players are disheartened with Season 1 Battlepass

Diablo 4 introduced its Season 1 Battlepass on July 20, 2023. This consists of 90 tiers full of various cosmetics items, emotes, mounts, and more to acquire, but at what cost?

The Diablo 4 Season 1 Battlepass has both free and premium options to choose from, however, players aren’t really happy about it. If players wish to purchase the Premium pass, it doesn’t yield enough Platinums (in-game currency) to purchase the next Battlepass.

While the original game costs $70, paying extra for additional content is justifiable if it yields players enough profit. However, in the case of the role-playing game, Battlepass owners are distraught about it. To explain the situation to you, we have put together this article illustrating by players feel so.

Diablo 4 Season 1 Premium Battlepass disappoints players with its offerings

Diablo 4 Season 1 Battlepass contains 90 unlockable tiers of which 27 are available for free and the rest for Premium owners. The Premium pass costs 1,000 Platinum which is roughly $10 in the real world. Usually, Battlepass in games is designed in such a way it gives players a full refund once they complete the progression.

However, the RPG’s first-ever Battlepass doesn’t follow this trend. After the completion of the pass, players will be refunded a total of 666 Platinum. As a result, players have to pay an extra $5 for 500 Platinum when they purchase the next pass.

Additionally, the refunded amount is not enough for purchasing outfits as well. Normal outfits in Diablo 4 start at the price of 800 Platinum and go up to 2800 Platinum. Thus players have to pay supplementary money despite buying the title at the price of $70.

While the Battlepass provides various other contents like Weapon Transmogs, Armor Set, Emotes, and more, getting a fraction of a refund is still acceptable. However, there are players who are not really happy with the cosmetics as well.

According to a few people, the Premium Battlepass outfit does not give a superior look as expected. A Twitter user exclaimed his dissatisfaction by saying the following:

I really hope there’s more because it’s kinda disappointing.

The same user also appreciated the design of the house mounts, however, criticized the appearance of Necro pants armor which looks too similar to already existing items. Nonetheless, players who don’t have a problem with that surely appreciate the progression system.

Microtransaction backlashes faced by the Diablo team in the past

While the new game faces backlash due to microtransactions, it has happened previously with Diablo Immortal in the past. Blizzard was able to defend itself by getting $24 million in revenue from 15 million players. Yet, that also brought a lot of complaints from fans regarding Blizzard’s greed for money.

It was stated by a YouTuber that Diablo Immortal had a total of $110,000 worth of microtransactions as a whole. This made many fans angry as the last game felt like a cash grab for the organization while exploiting the players. With the dawn of the first season of the new game, players are worried if it would turn out the same way as Immortal.

These microtransactions offered by Diablo Immortal weren’t made with pay-to-win intent, however, in the late game, they do prove to be useful. No such complaints have arrived with Diablo 4, but there is no assurance that it would turn out the same way.

That is all you need to learn about the Diablo 4 Season 1 Battlepass complaint from players.