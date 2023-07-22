“This is spectacular and I love how Miles looks,” Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story trailer leaves fans excited

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac is one of the most anticipated games that will release this year. The superhero game got a lot of praise from the original project on PlayStation and later on PC a few years after its success.

Advertisement

The story of Insomniac’s take on the superhero game will continue with Spider-Man 2, which takes place 10 years after the last events. Both Miles Morales and Peter Parker will be playable in the upcoming title. Moreover, players can also play Venom, who is one of the most iconic villains in this Spider-verse.

A lot of hype is around the place as the beloved characters are receiving a hefty makeover as a lot of time has passed since past events. Fans are excited to see these changes and we have written this article to give you a detailed look.

Advertisement

Characters get fresh new looks with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

A new story trailer for Spider-Man 2 got dropped on July 21, 2023, featuring iconic characters from the comic series. As known, the game will see the return of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as Spider-Men. However, what’s exciting for most players is the first look at Harry Osborn who had been teased in the previous game.

In comic books, Harry Osborn classically takes the role of Green Goblin as a villain. However, with the game, story writers have introduced a twist as he will be Venom in the game universe. Many are speculating that he might end up as Agent-Venom, who never got a lime-light in live-action or games.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/darkcarts/status/1682156610292949000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans have mostly shared their excitement surrounding Miles, as his haircut fits his culture and looks cooler. Additionally, fans have even shared their thoughts about MJ, who got a lot of criticism in the past for her character design. With that said audience reactions are mostly positive about the character design so far after the release of the story trailer.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bulcsuhd/status/1682158042274570240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Theories aside, fans are also excited to see their favorite characters return with mature looks. Their facial changes are quite prominent as it takes place 10 years after the previous title. Miles has a new haircut and looks older than before, while Peter has more wrinkly facial features. Mary Jane now has a new hairstyle as well, and kind of looks a bit older as well.

Insomniacs promised a completely original story with their game as fans won’t find any resemblance with earlier comic books. This is not new to the fans as they surely delivered a unique story with the previous game. Thus, making fans more excited to find out what will be included with the upcoming Spider-Man 2 game.

That’s all you need to learn about fan reactions toward Spider-Man 2 story trailer. If you liked this article, check other similar content by clicking here.