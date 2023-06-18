Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Now Features a New Location From Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is right around the corner, just 4 months behind its scheduled launch. The developer, Insomniac Games, already gave a sneak peek into the upcoming title through a gameplay reveal trailer. Plus, the sequel will also feature a brand new explorable area in New York City, which was also showcased in the MCU’s 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Besides this new expansion, Queens and Brooklyn are the other two new locations that players will get to explore in the title. Speaking of which, the gameplay reveal trailer already gave a glimpse of a few of the new areas. Therefore, it’s confirmed that the upcoming sequel will have some significant area expansion.

This time, the developers will leave no stone unturned in delivering a mind-blowing Spider-Man experience to the players. Brand-new abilities, new gears, character switch options, new iconic villains, and a lot more await in this action-packed game. So, let’s go further, starting with the latest area addition.

The new area expansion in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

New York City’s popular Coney Island is the new location all set to arrive in the title. Moreover, that’s the place where Spider-Man fought and defeated the Vulture during the climax of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Here’s what the developers said about the new expansion, “Explore an expansive Marvel’s New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities, and high-tech gear.”

This new location is also likely to introduce various new objectives, missions, and secrets within the area. However, Insomniac has yet to disclose the exact purpose of Coney Island’s introduction in the game. Fans could expect some announcements by the developers in the coming months. Hence, it would be interesting to experience what Coney Island offers the players.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Release date, pre-order, and pricing

This much-anticipated PlayStation 5 title will arrive on October 19th, 2023, and is already available to pre-order. Here’s the pricing that varies depending on the edition you purchase:

Standard Edition- $139.95

Digital Deluxe Edition- $159.95

After the massive success of 2018’s Spider-Man, fans are thrilled to experience this upcoming sequel, which no doubt looks very promising. Let’s see whether the game lives up to the hype that it has created over the years. Also, check out all announcements at Xbox Games Showcase 2023.