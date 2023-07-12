“This isn’t Fortnite” Call of Duty Warzone 2 players get furious over Temp V field upgrade

Call of Duty Warzone 2 and The Boys have collaborated on the Season 4 Reloaded updates. The game obverses adding various skins and new gameplay features that will be available for now.

Advertisement

As Season 4 of The Boys is set to return this year, the collaboration is more of a promotional event in Warzone 2. Activision has added Homelander, Starlight, and Black Noir skins, alongside Temp V as a field upgrade. However, the Temp V field upgrade has proven to be as dangerous as the heroes in the show itself.

Currently, players are already trying out the new update for the battle royale, which observes the addition of the menacing gadget. The community is showing their outrage for how strong this is, which might be the point. Thus this article will highlight the community’s reaction after the latest game update.

Advertisement

Warzone 2 fans are furious after the addition of Temp V from the Boys

In a recent highlight of Modern Warzone, the streamer showcased using the Laser Eyes in Warzone 2. In the clip, he almost annihilated a player while he tried to kill him. This made most players furious as it is the opposite experience to what Call of Duty provides.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheBoysTV/status/1679196007182241792?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the fans said, “This isn’t Fortnite,” in the comments. Fortnite is always known for bringing fun collaborative events by adding features based on the partnership. Since Call of Duty is doing the same, the people who love Call of Duty for its tactical gameplay are losing faith.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redfoxm18/status/1679172249096429568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This addition will be temporary and will be gone after the collaboration is done. However, fans of both franchises love this addition, as it makes them feel invincible. It also might be possible Activision didn’t balance it so that players know how dangerous Temp V can be, as shown in the show.

Advertisement

The Boys break the Call of Duty universe

The Boys is one of the most popular TV Series that features heavy gore elements in the superhero genre. The show is about superheroes being evil and turning into corporate icons. However, a few rebellions have tried their best to turn the tides with Temp V in the last season to balance the scale.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/redfoxm18/status/1679172249096429568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Temp V was a serum used in the show to temporarily provide humans with superpowers and even the odds against evil-crowned superheroes. The same has been added to Warzone 2 and gives players superhuman abilities. These abilities include Charge Jump, Electric Shockwave, Teleport, and Laser Vision.

However, the Laser Vision of Homelander is creating a lot of fuss in the community as it can instantly eliminate a player. Activision stated that this field upgrade will also be available in all Warzone playlists and DMZ. However, it won’t be accessible in ranked plays. Additionally, the Temp V upgrade will be rarer in the DMZ mode as it is risky for others.

That’s all you need to know about the menace caused by Temp V in Warzone 2. If you like this article, check out similar content by clicking here.