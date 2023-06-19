Warzone 2.0 has tons of weapons to choose from and determining the best of them all takes a quite of time. Season 4 revamped the meta again and players are scrambling to find the best Warzone 2.0 weapon. Let us see the candidates.

Warzone 2.0 recently came out with the Season 4 update which brought us two new ranged weapons. Those are the Tempus Razorback and the ISO 45. Most people have not unlocked them yet so it will be difficult to determine the popularity of those weapons. However, for people who have unlocked them, the weapons have received good feedback.

Does that mean that the other weapons cannot compete with the new ones? Is the Cronen Squall still a meta weapon? We are sure you might have plenty of questions. Let us solve them in this tier list that will rank the Top 20 weapons in the game.

Warzone 2.0 Weapons Tier List: What are the S Tier Weapons in Season 4?

Warzone 2.0 Weapons Tier List: What are the S Tier Weapons in Season 4?

Here is the thing. Most of the weapons in the game are useable and form into the A-B category. That is why, you will see most of the weapons listed there. However, there are comparatively better or worse weapons to use in the game.

Now, picking a weapon can prove difficult since it all depends on personal preference and how it performs in the hands of an individual. If one person likes the M4 then it does not mean everyone will. That being said, the S Tier Weapons will give you an advantage in the game in terms of firepower no matter the circumstance. Let us look at those weapons.

(This list solely reflects the views of the writer and in no way should be taken as a final list)

S Tier Warzone 2.0 Weapons

Beginning this Warzone 2.0 weapon tier list we have the S Tier Weapons. The S Tier Weapons are the best of the best. One cannot go wrong by using these weapons in their respective ranges and weapon class. These are the “pure meta” weapons and have the best firepower in their class. There are four weapons in this category so far.

Cronen Squall

The Cronen Squall still rules the meta even though it was heavily nerfed in the patches leading up to the Season 4 update. The gun came to the game in Season 3 and has looked like one of the best we have ever seen in the CoD franchise.

Even now, if one uses the gun properly with the right attachments, one can get a lot out of the weapon. Its unbeatable damage and range are now balanced out with the poor handling and mobility, but it is nothing a good class loadout for the weapon can’t fix.

Lachmann Sub

Considering the SMGs of the gun, the Lachmann Sub is undoubtedly the best one. It has a fast fire rate, manageable recoil, and high mobility and handling. This makes it one of the most balanced weapons in the game and a must-use as Sniper support.

It not only dominates in close-range gunfights but it is highly viable in medium ranges as well. The MP5 perfectly resonates with the players who possess a really aggressive playstyle with a hunger to take fights.

MCPR-300

The gold standard of Sniper Rifles, the MCPR-300 is the S Tier Sniper Rifle in the game. It has deadly damage no matter the range. The community previously preferred the FJX Imperium but that weapon fell off after changes to the MCPR after Season 3.

This weapon will no doubt be the most useful for you in Ashika Island which is perfect for its range and damage. In addition, if you hit your shots right, you can easily one-shot down the enemy without using a second bullet, although a good class setup is a necessity for this weapon.

Lachmann 556

The final weapon in the S Tier Category is the Lachmann 556 Assault Rifle. It is the most preferred weapon for AR users and it does its job pretty well. It holds its own in comparison to the Cronen Squall and is still a viable choice if prefer long-ranged gunfights.

The gun received a huge buff in Season 3 Reloaded which prompted players to switch over to the weapon even in an SMG-filled meta.

A Tier Warzone 2.0 Weapons

This is a category that will have the most weapons showcased. We will look at a total of 8 weapons in this category. The A Tier symbolizes usability. These are not “pure meta” weapons like the S-Tier ones but they certainly hold up their own when put against them.

The A Tier category weapons will not slow down your TTK or affect your gameplay. The weapons here are solid and viable, so do not switch over to the S Tier if you like using these weapons.

ISO Hemlock

The ISO Hemlock is still a viable pick even though it received a nerf in the same patch as the Cronen Squall. The gun was released in Season 2 and dominated the meta which prompted the devs to nerf it in the following season.

Even though it did receive nerfs they did not do much to the dominance of the weapon as it is still a viable pick no matter the map or the range.

KV Broadside

The KV Broadside is the Shotgun king. Previously it needed Dragon’s Breath rounds to become even a little viable but after extensive testing, players have figured out that the gun’s viable on its own. It does not need an added attachment with DoT damage to shine.

Players are pairing this weapon up with LMGs and ARs to ensure they have something that will do deadly damage up close in the game.

Vaznev-9K

The competition of the Lachmann Sub; the Vaznev-9K is a solid Warzone 2.0 weapon for the SMG meta. It is almost on par with the Lachmann Sub and has continued to amaze players due to its versatility. The TTk of this weapon combined with its mobility makes it lethal in close-quarters combat.

The weapon’s high maneuverability allows people some breathing room to either make nice plays or escape to fight another day, depending on your playstyle.

TAQ-56

The fans of the BO II Scar-H will love the TAQ-56. It is a good AR with balanced stats and is still prevalent in the meta with a 2.6% pick rate. A good class loadout that emphasizes the gun’s bullet velocity and damage range will make the gun into a meta weapon for sure.

It is one of those guns you purely have fun within the game. That does not mean it is not a good weapon, which is why it is on the A Tier.

M4

The M4 has always been an ever-present weapon in Call of Duty Games. There has not been a single bad M4 in all of the games and Warzone 2.0 is no exception. The M4’s pick rate has skyrocketed to 5.3% and that is due to all the other nerfs for the ARs.

The recoil still goes a little vertical but it is not something that you cannot manage with a few grips. Using this for Vondel and Ashika Island seems to be the best option.

FJX Imperium

The FJX Imperium was the meta Sniper Rifle before the MCPR-300 took over people’s minds in the game. It is a simple weapon with the potential of the MCPR and the damage of the Victus XMR. With a 1.7% pick rate, this is a good Sniper Rifle if you want to have fun in the game in long-range combat.

In addition, you will benefit a lot if you were to have a rapid-firing weapon like the Vaznev or the Lachmann Sub. This will ensure you do not get caught off guard in shorter ranges.

Sakin MG38

You cannot go wrong with the Sakin MG38 in the current meta because it has almost the same firepower as the RPK in the earlier seasons of the game. The gun has a decent firing rate but good damage output no matter the range. A good class loadout will do wonders for the weapon and make it shine even though it is not a “pure meta” weapon.

It has a 1.3% pick rate which might seem much but is a lot because of the large player base for Warzone 2.0. The weapon has a higher weight which might slow down the weapon but it more than makes up for that weakness in damage.

Chimera

Chimera is the perfect weapon that acts as a sweet spot between the ARs and SMGs. That is why, a lot of people are using it as a Sniper support a whole lot more than any other close-range weapon. The reasoning is that it not only has short-range but medium-range capabilities as well.

If a weapon higher than the Chimera is nerfed in the future, it definitely has the potential to shoot higher up on this list. It has a 1.4% pick rate in the game which says a lot.

B Tier

Warzone 2.0 Weapons

The B Tier Weapons are viable if you pick them off the ground and in the early stages of the match. We advise not to make a customized loadout just for these weapons. They are inconsistent weapons with varying pick rates and performances.

That being said, it does not mean these weapons are borderline unusable, it means that they are better options available.

Fennec-45

During the early stages of the game, the Fennc-45 combined with the RPK was considered a “pure meta” loadout. Nowadays, the Fennec has fallen off not due to any changes but due to better options like the Lachmann Sub, the Vaznev-9K, and the PDSW-528.

However, this weapon will still give you lots of mobility and handling speed combined with a decent fire rate if you pick it up right at the beginning of a match.

Kastov 545

The Kastov 545 is just like the Kastov 762 but due to its recent buff, it’s being seen in games quite a lot. However, there are a lot many things that are holding the weapon back rather than making it viable. It has a decent fire rate and good recoil control. It loses out and falls off in the B Tier just because there are better options.

Although, if you see it on the ground and do not have better weapons, it will give you good results without a doubt.

Kastov-74u

The Kastov-74u just like the Fennec was one of the best weapons to consider in the game. It went well in a Sniper support as well as a standard SMG class loadout. This weapon fell off for the same reason as the Fennec, there are better options to consider out there.

Although if you drop onto any map and find this weapon first thing, it won’t be as bad because it is still a viable weapon, not as much during the endgame however.

SP-X 80

If you are going to reveal your location by firing with a Sniper or revealing the glint of Optic, might as well do it with a good weapon. There are better options than the SP-X 80 but if you find it on the ground it is a good weapon that will work for a while. But as the game progresses and the weapons get better, it will drag you down.

Use other options like the MCPR due to their damage instead of this weapon. However, it is a relatively fast Sniper which is the one thing it has got going for it.

C Tier Warzone 2.0 Weapons

These are situational weapons with 1 or 2 advantages over the other weapons on this list. That is why, you will be outgunned most of the time when you use them out on the battlefield. We urge you not to make class loadouts on these but if you like these weapons and want to have fun then they can be a great option.

There are four weapons in this category and they will round out this Warzone 2.0 weapon tier list. These weapons have a pick rate of less than 0.5% so be on the lookout when using them.

SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 is undoubtedly one of the worst Warzone 2.0 weapons in the recent meta. That is why, we recommend going with some other weapon because even in close ranges, this weapon takes multiple shots to kill even for a Sniper Rifle.

Avoid picking this up even if you find it on the ground because there are other options. Any other Assault Rifle will do.

M16

The M16 is an iconic weapon. It has been in almost every Call of Duty game. This burst fire AR got a buff in the first-ever patch in the game. However, its fatal flaw is the burst fire. Even if you have great fun skills you cannot outgun enemies with better weapons, even at range.

Although compared to other weapons in this category, it is the best. Still, you should think twice before picking it up from the ground on the battlefield.

Bryson 800

The Bryson 800 shotgun is a bad weapon. The only redeeming quality of this weapon is the quick reload but otherwise everything about this weapon is mediocre. You should only use this weapon if you do not have anything else in your kit.

Although the Bryson 800 was used during the early stages of the game with the Dragon’s Breath rounds. But that has disappeared due to better shotguns like the KV Broadside.

Lockwood MK2

Last, but not least, the Lockwood MK2 comes in as the worst weapon in the game due to its damage output. Any other Battle or Assault Rifle or even SMG is better than this weapon at doing damage at a far-off range.

Plus it is a slower weapon in terms of ADSing and sprinting. If you want a better Rifle, go with either the SO-14 or anything else with a better firing rate and damage.

There you have it folks! This was the Warzone 2.0 weapons tier separated from S to C categories. For more Warzone 2.0 content, click here.