What is the age of Venti in Genshin Impact?

According to the lore, Venti is known for being an Anemo Archon, one of seven elemental gods in the Genshin Impact. While visually, he looks as young as a fourteen-year-old, he is much older than players would expect.

Advertisement

Archons in the game are god-like beings who are privileged with various elemental powers like wind, fire, and more. Venti is the disguise that the Anemo Archon, Barbados, uses in Genshin Impact to stay among people. According to the lore, the War of Archons happened thousands of years ago, making the character much older than he appears.

With deceiving looks, the character’s age is mysterious, and many seek this answer. To assist with that, we have compiled all the information on the God of Freedom who patrons the city of Mondstadt.

Advertisement

What is the actual age of Venti from Genshin Impact?

As mentioned earlier, Venti is the human form of Anemo Archon Barbatos and looks very young. Since the War of Archons happened more than 2000 years ago, it makes the character much older. Additionally, the Archon existed 2600 years ago, making that the age of Venti.

Players are introduced to Venti at the beginning of the game when they visit Mondstadt. The bard from the city of Mondstadt is known for its free-spirited nature and love for wine, among many others. Despite having an innocent look, the character is rather mischievous when traveling.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Venti is the current vessel of Barbados and helped lay the foundation of Mondstadt. Using the power endowed to it, Barbados relieved the harsh climate of the lands and appointed Ordo Favonius. The Ordo Favonius is Guardians of the Four Wilds tasked to protect the city.

Without taking any credit for the character’s contribution, he isn’t seen participating in life in the region. This might be because Venti is almost 2600 years old and has seen more in life than any mortal in the lands.

Advertisement

That is everything you need to know about the age of Venti from Genshin Impact. If you like this write-up, check similar content by clicking here.