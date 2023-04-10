When does Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 start?

Activision’s current Call of Duty titles, Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, will kick off the latest season this week. According to the latest roadmap, both titles will be getting extensive changes and reworks in the upcoming season. Five new multiplayer maps are headed to MW 2 with a bunch of other additions waiting in the wings for the Gunfight mode. Here’s everything known about Season 3 so far, including ranked rewards, and more.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 kicks off April 12, 2023

It’s anybody’s game. Season 03 arrives April 12 in Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII The battle between Alejandro and Valeria is reaching new heights. Tap in and get details on everything coming in the Season 03 #CODBlog ▶️ https://t.co/d4N2tw9NF4 pic.twitter.com/kXrWWlkw83 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 6, 2023

The start date and pre-load time were revealed over on the Call of Duty blog:

“Season 03 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0 will launch on April 12 at 10 AM PT. This seasonal update will be available to download on April 10 at 10 AM PT.”

At a glance, here’s what’s new:

Get Your Duo. Gunfight is back with four maps, including the new Warzone 2.0 Gulag Blacksite and fan favorite Shipment. Prepare to prove you are part of a dominant Duo.

Gunfight is back with four maps, including the new 2.0 Gulag Blacksite and fan favorite Shipment. Prepare to prove you are part of a dominant Duo. Three 6v6 Maps, Two Battle Map Locales. Ship out to Spain for the new map Pelayo’s Lighthouse, go dark with the nighttime map Black Gold, and stay tuned for another Core Map to round out a trio of new Multiplayer locales later this season. Also: two new Battle Maps for Ground War and Invasion.

Ship out to Spain for the new map Pelayo’s Lighthouse, go dark with the nighttime map Black Gold, and stay tuned for another Core Map to round out a trio of new Multiplayer locales later this season. Also: two new Battle Maps for Ground War and Invasion. New Special Ops. Later this season, outlast waves of enemy reinforcements in the Defender: Hafid Port Special Ops mission; then prepare for a new Raid Episode.

Gunfight Returns for MWII, New Maps

For those unfamiliar with this mode: Each round, two duos spawn on either side of a map with the same random Loadout. A duo wins a round when they reduce the opposing duo’s health to zero or, if this is not done before the round timer expires, the first duo who captures an Overtime flag at the center of the map wins. Ties can occur if duos have the same health and the Overtime flag is not captured at the end of a round’s overtime period, at which point both duos will be awarded a “round win” for scoring purposes. The first duo to win six rounds wins the match.

Map rotation for this game mode:

Alley

Blacksite

Shipment

Exhibit

Gunfight On-Site Procurement to Be Available in Regular Playlist Updates (In-Season)

Three New Core Maps, Two Battle Maps (Launch and In-Season)

Pelayo’s Lighthouse (Core Map, Launch)

As rain pounds the cliffs of this small, craggy island, a lighthouse offers guidance to passing ships in the night. Even so, nearby shipwrecks tell of the immense danger that comes with navigating the rocky seas. Black Gold (Core Map, Launch)

Based on the Rohan Oil section of Al Mazrah, this Core Map will be the first iteration of night operations in Modern Warfare II. Operators will have to use their night vision goggles, equip thermal optics, or use the available light sources to their advantage to secure victory in this critical strategic location. Rohan Oil (Battle Map, Launch)

An expansion of the Core Map, Rohan Oil widens the combat arena across this Warzone 2.0 point of interest and shifts into daytime, allowing for plenty of air and land vehicles to barrel past refinery silos toward objectives. Sattiq Cave Complex (Battle Map, Launch)

South of Rohan Oil, the Sattiq Cave Complex provides an interesting mix of verticality, small building skirmishes, and interior combat via its intricate cave network. Note the downed plane and the area surrounding it; this may be familiar to veterans of the franchise. . . . Alboran Hatchery (Core Map, In Season)

Modes: Cranked, Face Off, and GW Infected Are Coming to MWII

Ranked play rewards include:

Win 5 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Competitor Sticker

Win 10 Ranked Matches: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Win 25 Ranked Matches: “Top Dog” Weapon Charm

Win 50 Ranked Matches: “Tippable” Weapon Vinyl

Win 75 Ranked Matches: Ranked Play Season 03 Loading Screen

Win 100 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Ranked Play Veteran Camo

A New Core Map, Special Ops Mission, and Raid Episode 03 will be released mid-season. Season 3 for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 starts April 12, 2023.