Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 patch notes
Danyal Arabi
|Published 16/02/2023
The second season of Modern Warfare 2 is here and brings significant changes. Entering the fray is a brand-new map called Ashika Island that will serve as the stomping ground for Resurgence mode. The new battle pass features 3 new weapons and a bunch of cosmetics for players to grab. Arriving this season is a new vehicle called the Personal Watercraft. From a new operator to unique weapons, here’s what’s changed in Modern Warfare 2.
Also read: Gotham Knights update fixes Fast Travel crashes on PC: Full patch notes
What’s new in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2?
The wait is over 🔥
Play the Season 02 free content update for Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII now! pic.twitter.com/8gCSJtdAqm
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 15, 2023
GLOBAL
We will detail all the new content coming with the launch of this season below, but a few highlights include:
- Resurgence is back with the arrival of our Ashika Island map.
- Complete Path of the Ronin Challenges in Modern Warfare II or Warzone 2.0 to earn rewards, including a fan-favorite weapon.
- Vanquish your opponents like a true warrior with the new Ronin Operator and five new weapons during the Season, three of which are available for free in the Battle Pass.
- New Personal Watercraft Vehicle. Engage in fast-paced aquatic combat utilizing the new aquatic vehicle.
BATTLE PASS
An all-new Battle Pass arrives with Season 02, which includes 3 new weapons and plenty of rewards for forging your path. On top of new rewards, we have improved the overall polish and usability of the Battle Pass for Season 02. Check out the Call of Duty blog for a closer look at the Battle Pass!
EVENTS
Path of the Ronin
The Path of the Ronin will present Modern Warfare 2 Players with a variety of Challenges spanning several weeks based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido:
- Integrity
- Respect
- Courage
- Honor
- Compassion
- Sincerity
- Loyalty
Each of the seven Challenges comes with a reward for completion, which can include an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Charm, and more. The first three of these Challenges will go live on season launch, with two more each following week. Complete them all in Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare II to receive the new Crossbow Weapon.
PROGRESSION
At the start of Season 02, the Prestige Rank cap will be increased to Prestige 9, with the level cap increased to 450. Specifically, players can unlock the following new Prestige Ranks:
- Prestige 6: Unlocked at Level 300
- Prestige 7: Unlocked at Level 350
- Prestige 8: Unlocked at Level 400
- Prestige 9: Unlocked at Level 450 (maximum level that can be achieved in Season 02)
WEAPONS
- ISO Hemlock: Assault Rifle
- This powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield advantage in any situation.
- Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.
- KV Broadside: Shotgun
- Bringing the power of the 12 gauge to the Kastov Platform, the KV Broadside is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class. Destroys targets at close range with impunity.
- Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.
- Dual Kodachis: Melee
- A powerful melee weapon that can quickly move toward a target with a longer-range attack. Each swipe has an impressive range and faster forward motion toward enemies compared to the Knife melee weapon, though this comes at a slight cost, a slower strafe and sprint speed.
- Can be acquired for free via the Season 02 Battle Pass.
- Crossbow: Marksman Rifle
- Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0” bolts with exceptional lethality. Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own. Standard 20.0” bolts are recoverable, and are undetected by trophy systems.
- Can be acquired by completing all seven Path of the Ronin Event challenges or purchased via Store Bundle.
Weapon Tuning Update
Our goal for Weapon Tuning has always been to deliver an experience that provides Players with deep customization for their favorite weapons: building a unique loadout for a precise personal play style. After examining Weapon Tuning in Season 01, we want to offer more value for Modern Warfare 2 Players by elevating the pros and reducing the cons of Tuning attributes. We are committed to making the system more rewarding for players going forward, without sacrificing overall weapon balance across the game.
The results of this adjustment will generally be felt as an increase in the overall impact of Attachments, with the effects of Attachment Tuning becoming more significant.
Tuning Balances
- Tuning has been enabled for Laser attachments
- Tuning Sliders have been updated for numerous attachments
- Some beneficial Tuning attribute magnitudes have been increased
- Some harmful Tuning attribute magnitudes have been decreased
- Season 01 Pro-Tuned Blueprints have received performance adjustments
Weapon Balancing
Assault Rifles
- M13B
- Increased damage at mid-range
- Increased upper torso damage
- Kastov 762
- Small damage reduction
- Added additional long-range damage falloff
- Lachmann-556
- Increased semi-auto rate of fire
- M4
- Increased semi-auto rate of fire
- STB 556
- Fixed an issue with the Single Tap Mod Magazine attachment which caused the weapon to deal considerably less damage to the upper left leg
Battle Rifles
- Lachmann-762
- Decreased full auto head and torso damage
- Increased semi-auto upper torso damage
- Increased semi-auto rate of fire
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased damage on long-range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- FTac Recon
- Decreased full auto upper torso damage
- Sped up ads time
- Reduced full auto recoil
- Increased close-range damage distance
- Increased lower torso damage multiplier
- Added minimum damage against armor
- SO-14
- Increased semi-auto rate of fire
- Increased long-range damage
- Reduced semi-auto headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-V
- Decreased mid-range damage
- Increased semi-auto torso damage
- Reduced semi-auto leg damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Decreased full auto head damage
- Reduced semi-auto rate of fire
Handguns
- X13 Auto
- Reduced damage while using Akimbo
- Increase lower body damage
- Increased close-range damage
- Increase damage distances
Launchers
- STRELA-P
- Removed activation distance for projectile
- The Projectile will now explode at any range
- RPG-7
- Small increase to splash damage amount
- Small reduction to splash damage range
Light Machine Guns
- RPK
- Small reduction to ADS movement speed
- Reduced mid and long-range damage
- Reduced damage ranges
- Small increase to ADS time
- RAAL MG
- Increased recoil
Marksman Rifles
- EBR-14
- Reduced long-range damage
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
- LM-S
- Added minimum damage against armor
- TAQ-M
- Slight increase to rate of fire
- Increased upper torso damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
Melee
- Increased non-lunging melee damage range, allows Modern Warfare 2 Players to hit equipment on the ground with melee while crouched
- Melee attacks with non-Melee Weapons will now require three hits to kill a fully armored enemy instead of two
Submachine Guns
- Vasznev-9K
- Reduced mid-to-long-range damage
- Minibak
- Reduced damage ranges
- Reduced lower torso damage at close range
- Reduced lower body damage at mid to close range
- Added minimum damage against armor
- Fennec 45
- Decreased damage overall
- Decreased headshot damage
- Added minimum damage against armor
Sniper Rifles
- Signal 50
- Reduced sprint out speed
- Reduced movement speed
- Reduced long-range damage
- Small decrease to bullet velocity
Attachments
- Reduced ADS penalty for bipods
- Fixed an issue with choke attachments scaling hip spread incorrectly
VEHICLES
New Vehicle
- Personal Watercraft
- A nimble seacraft capable of swiftly carrying up to two Operators across any body of water.
Adjustments
- Vehicle turrets now cool down faster if they don’t overheat
- Added War Track customization on the Armored Truck
- Added EV charging stations for the GMC Hummer EV
- Shooting windows no longer damages the vehicle itself
- Make vehicle exits less likely to fail beneath low roofs
Vehicle Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where players could get unlimited fuel by leaning out of vehicles
- Fixed an issue with the refueling bar not appearing under certain conditions
- Fixed an issue with vehicle armor not reducing explosion damage properly
- Fixed an issue where the Heavy Tank tracks weren’t animating properly
- Fixed various ways the Player could get out of bounds with vehicle collisions
- Fixed the low-fuel warning not clearing for passengers when there wasn’t a driver
OPERATORS
New Operators
- Daniel “Ronin” Shinoda
- Ronin is the ex-Special Forces fighter known for his mastery of multiple fighting styles and unconventional warfare.
AUDIO
Adjustments
- Proximity chat now fades out more effectively over distance
- Improved sound effect of reloading underwater
Audio Bug Fixes
- Addressed a number of missing audio elements in the UI
- Fixed an issue where ping sounds could be missing when pinging items or map locations from certain positions
- Fixed an issue affecting the sound effect for an enemy dropping cash onto the ground upon death
- Fixed several issues where specific materials were occluding incorrectly
- See other mode-specific audio fixes below
SOCIAL
Adjustments
- Added a wide range of usability improvements across Social screens
- Improved sorting of Friends List to prioritize playable, joinable and online Players higher in List
- Added Party Finder option within Special Ops Raid lobby
- Added ability to send quick “Thank You” message to squad/teammate after some in-game actions (i.e. Being Revived, Being Bought Back, Picking Up Dropped Loot)
- Added a search bar option when inviting Players to Friends, Parties, and Groups
- Added additional invite privacy settings
- Increased refresh frequency of Recent Players list to dynamically update list faster
- Added shortcut to manage Blocked Players
- Added mode-based Recent Players filtering
- Added offline Players as option for channel invites
- Added ability to report Groups for toxicity (i.e. Group Name, Group Description)
- Added notification stacking for high-volume notification types (i.e. Group Invites)
- Improve visibility changes across all game modes – assigned color + squad color integration
Social Bug Fixes
- Fixed a number of online status, party invite, friend invites and joinability related issues
- Significant fixes related to voice chat channels based on observed issues and player feedback
- Fixed navigational related issues forcing users back to home page when inviting friends or sending group invites
- Fixed an issue causing Emblems to sometimes revert to a placeholder image
- Fixed several bugs related to muting/unmuting other Players
- Fixed bugs related to inviting Player to game and social channels
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from muting or unmuting self in select scenarios
- Fixed crash related to accepting old party invites from channels menu
- Fixed an issue that caused text-chat messages to sometimes appear blank
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from connecting or disconnecting from channels
- Fixed an issue causing players to be unable to change weapon in Player Showcase
- Fixed issues impacting ability to scroll to end of large Friends List
- Improved visibility of Code of Conduct related warning notifications and penalties within the Notification Center
- Fixed an issue that caused Recent Player List to sometimes appear incorrectly as empty or show all Players as offline
- Fixed multiple bugs related to Recent Players sorting and filters when specifying recent lobbies, squads and teams
- Fixed multiple bugs related to current speaker visibility and mute status
- Fixed an issue causing large Group member lists to not update or be scrollable
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from selecting Group Privacy as “request to join”
- Limited number of Group notification pop-ups sent to Group Owners
- Improved Group Browser search options including filtering by labels and sorting
UI/UX
Adjustments
- Improved navigation and organization of Camo menu including:
- Clearer tracking of your progress
- Discoverability of camos you have unlocked
- Improved view, rotation and zoom of Operators and weapons in preview
- Slight increase to animation speed of the Orion Camo
- More polished Social tab, including improved channel swapping and player muting
- Added “My Bundles” section to the Customize tab that contains all Bundles a Player owns
- Quick Equip option for items from Battlepass, My Bundles, and Store
- Reticle previews in Store and Gunsmith
- Improved clarity of attachment blocking logic in Gunsmith
- Updated Loadouts UI to support Pro-Tuning changes
- Updated UI to reflect improvements to tracer packs
- Improved After Action Report UI
UI/UX Bug Fixes
- Addressed some issues blocking camo progression across certain weapons
- Fixed some incorrect preview cards in the UI for Operators and Blueprints
- Addressed bugs impacting the After Action Report to show challenge and camo progress correctly
- Fixed bugs causing cosmetic items (i.e. gunscreens) to display incorrectly in the Gunsmith customization menu
GLOBAL BUG FIXES
- Fixed an exploit involving use of the Sentry Gun and Recon Drone
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Portable Radar to not activate upon landing
- Fixed an issue where enemy markers persisted after use of the Spotter Scope
- Fixed some instances of Operators rendering incorrectly in the lobby
- Addressed some instances of Operators posing incorrectly in the lobby
- Fixed several issues impacting the Firing Range
- Fixed an issue where Players could lose their second weapon upon equipping a Riot Shield from a dead enemy
- Fixed issues with certain weapons not updating in the Gunsmith case preview or having their decals and stickers blocked
- Fixed an issue where the Loadout menu would not show an icon for the primary weapon
- Fixed several issues that caused the Playstation™ Store icon to display inconsistently
PC SETTINGS
Gyro Aiming
We’ve included several additional settings to help players to fine-tune their playstyle while using Gyro Aiming.
- It’s now possible to adjust ADS Sensitivity specifically when using the Gyro Aiming (Gyro ADS Sensitivity Multiplier) and it’s also possible to adjust sensitivity per zoom level independently from the controller settings (Gyro Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom).
- These new settings will help players to fine-tune their aiming experience when using Gyro Aiming.
- We also added several settings to address some movement issues while using Gyro Aiming. These new settings (Gyro Steadying Threshold and Gyro Steadying Initial Scale) will help reduce the impact of small movements while aiming.
SPECIAL OPS
ATOMGRAD RAID
Looking for Teammates?
- Added new Party Finder option within the Raid lobby
Raid Bug Fixes
- Atomgrad Global: fixed armor to correctly shift from backpack to held armor
Raid Episode 1
- Fixed an issue where a Player could lose their Sentry Gun after cycling weapons
- Addressed specific points where Players could leave the playable area
- Addressed issues where the Graphic Price Loading Screen was not awarding correctly or appearing for Players after completing the Atomgrad Raid
COOPERATIVE
New Modifier
- Added One in the Chamber modifier to the Low Profile mission
Adjustments
- Added messaging to all Players when any Player selects “Restart Mission” or “Restart From Checkpoint”
- Added text splash when killing a Juggernaut
Cooperative Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that could prevent “The Rebel” weapon Blueprint from unlocking after collecting 100 Stars
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t drop backpack items when quickdraw was activated
- Fixed an issue where the COD Points widget in the Special Ops menu would display as zero
Low Profile Mission
- Fixed an issue where exfil started earlier than expected after a checkpoint restart
- Fixed an issue where enemy vehicles would occasionally spawn with no occupants
Defender: Mt. Zaya Mission
- Fixed a cash exploit
- Increased radius for Juggernaut key pickup interaction prompt
High Ground Mission
- Fixed an issue where player could obtain both roles
- Fixed an issue where lock-on sound could continue playing
MODERN WARFARE 2 MULTIPLAYER
PLAYLIST
Modes
- Infected
- Operators must avoid the chosen infected player at all costs. Every survivor eliminated joins the Infected team until none remain or until the five-minute time period elapses.
- Gun Game
- Every ranged elimination awards a different weapon, while melee eliminations put your opponent one weapon back on the 18-weapon rotation. Finish the job with a Throwing Knife to win.
- Grind
- Kill Confirmed with an added twist: Enemy dog tags are stackable and must be banked at one of two fixed locations.
- Hardcore
- The initial Hardcore playlist will feature a mix of traditional modes with the classic ruleset veterans of the franchise are familiar with, including decreased health that cannot be replenished outside of Stim shots, as well as a limited HUD.
Maps
- Dome (6v6)
- This small to medium-sized map is built for fast-paced combat with three main buildings surrounding a central street area. One of these is the iconic domed structure, which has a small catwalk that provides incredible views over most of the map’s outdoor spaces.
- Valderas Museum (6v6)
- The other Core map launching at the start of Season 02 is Valderas Museum, returning since first appearing in the Modern Warfare II Beta.
- Zaya Observatory (Battle Map)
- Zaya Observatory will be available in Ground War and Invasion modes, where the combat area will be expanded to fit all of Al Mazrah’s tallest natural point of interest.
- Al Malik International (Battle Map)
- Located at the southern tip of Al Mazrah, this modern airport mixes traditional and modern architecture to host both business and leisure activities, and will be available in Ground War and Invasion Modes.
MODERN WARFARE 2 SEASON 2 GENERAL
- Audio
- Enhanced occlusion in all Core 6v6 Multiplayer maps
- Improved Dog Tag pickup effect to be more discernible among other game sounds in Kill Confirmed and Grind
- Perks
- Ghost: Reduced bonus perk cost by 50% and ultimate perk by 25%
RANKED PLAY
Ranked Play is now live and available to all players who have reached Level 16.
Competitive Game Modes, Maps, and Settings
- Play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same maps, modes, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.
- Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.
- Game Modes and Maps:
- CDL Search and Destroy
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- CDL Hardpoint
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- Embassy
- Mercado Las Almas
- Zarqwa Hydroelectric
- CDL Control
- Al Bagra Fortress
- Breenburgh Hotel
- El Asilo
- CDL Search and Destroy
SR (Skill Rating) & Divisions
Test yourself against your peers and track that progress with a visible SR (Skill Rating) that determines your place across 8 Skill Divisions.
- All players begin our first Competitive Season in Bronze I with 0 SR.
- Players increase their SR by winning matches and lose SR whenever they lose matches.
- Both individual and team performance will impact how much SR you gain or lose per match. In higher Skill Divisions, team performance has a bigger impact on SR gained or lost so that all winning playstyles are more consistently rewarded.
- Players can progress through eight Skill Divisions by reaching SR milestones:
- Bronze – Starting Division
- Silver – 900 SR
- Gold – 2,100 SR
- Platinum – 3,600 SR
- Diamond – 5,400 SR
- Crimson – 7,500 SR
- Iridescent – 10,000 SR
- Top 250 – 10,000+ SR
- Division Tiers: All Divisions except for Iridescent have 3 Tiers – Tier I, Tier II & Tier III. Climb into higher Tiers as you advance your way through each Division.
- Show Off Your Skill: It’s easy to see which Division someone is in in MWII Ranked Play. Your entire Rank Icon will change color and material depending on your current Skill Division. Your current Tier is also prominently shown in the center of your Rank icon.
- End of Season Skill Setback: At the end of each Season, your ending Skill Division will determine where you start the following season:
- Bronze through Crimson players will start one Skill Division below where they finish, starting in Tier I of that new Division.
- For example, a player who finishes the Season in Platinum II will be dropped back to Gold I at the start of the next Season.
- Players who end the current season in Bronze will start at Bronze I in the next Season.
- The highest starting position each Season is Diamond I.
- Bronze through Crimson players will start one Skill Division below where they finish, starting in Tier I of that new Division.
Top 250 Leaderboard & Division
- The Top 250 Division returns in MWII, ranking the top 250 Ranked Play players in the world on an in-game Leaderboard that all players can view from within the Ranked Play lobby.
- New this year, the Top 250 will be active from Day 1 of each Season.
- Players will qualify for the Top 250 and appear on the Leaderboard as they surpass 10,000+ SR. The top 250 players with the highest SR above 10,000 will remain on the board and compete for 1st place over the remainder of the Season. (GLHF!)
- Play like the Pros, against the Pros: New this year, the Top 250 Leaderboard will display CDL Team Affiliations and Profiles for current CDL Professional players and coaches. Keep track of your favorite players and teams and see how they stack up against the Ranked Play competition.
- Ultimate Bragging Rights: In addition to new Rank and Seasonal Rewards in Modern Warfare 2, the #1 Ranked Play player will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem at the end of each Season.
Ranks & Rewards
- MWII Ranked Play is the most rewarding competitive Call of Duty experience ever, with a variety of valuable rewards available to players at launch and Season after Season.
- Unlocked Rewards can be used in Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0. Unlock what the mode has to offer to show off your Rank and Skill wherever you play.
- Ranks and Rank Rewards
- Separate from the player’s SR and Skill Division is Rank. Rank persists across Seasons to celebrate the player’s lifetime win total across their Ranked Play career.
- All players start at Rank 1 and can progress to Rank 50.
- Players increase their Rank by winning matches to earn Stars. Each win grants one (1) Star. Win enough matches and you’ll earn enough Stars to reach the next Rank.
- Every 5 Ranks players will progress their Rank icon and unlock a set of Rank rewards:
- Rank 5: Ranked Competitor Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.
- Rank 10: ‘Press F’ Emblem
- Rank 15: Pro Issue X12 Weapon Blueprint
- Rank 20: ‘Ace’ Weapon Charm
- Rank 25: ‘Turn It Up’ Emblem
- Rank 30: ‘Ranked Win Tracker’ Gun Screen that displays the player’s lifetime Ranked Play win total.
- Rank 35: ‘I’m Cracked’ Large Weapon Decal
- Rank 40: Pro Issue Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint
- Rank 45: ‘Sweep’ Weapon Charm
- Rank 50: Ranked Veteran Emblem & Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions.
- Each Rank Milestone also unlocks a Calling Card that represents the player’s achieved Rank.
- Season 2 Rewards
- In addition to Rank Rewards, each Ranked Play Season will give players the opportunity to earn exclusive limited-time rewards.
- Throughout the Season 02, players can earn the following rewards:
- 5 Wins: ‘Season 2 Competitor’ Weapon Sticker
- 10 Wins: Pro Issue Vaznev-9k Weapon Blueprint
- 25 Wins: ‘MVP’ Weapon Charm
- 50 Wins: ‘The Factor’ Large Weapon Decal
- 75 Wins: ‘Ranked Play Season 2’ Loading Screen
- 100 Wins: ‘Season 2 Ranked Veteran’ Weapon Camo
- End of Season Division Rewards
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
- Division Skins:
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Top 250: Unlock the ‘Top 250 Competitor’ Skin by finishing a Season in the Top 250 Skill Division. Players must be in the Division at the end of the Season to qualify for this reward.
- Gold – Iridescent: Earn the applicable ‘Gold Competitor’, ‘Platinum Competitor’, ‘Diamond Competitor’, ‘Crimson Competitor’, or ‘Iridescent Competitor’ Skin based on your highest Skill Division reached over the course of the Season.
- Earn a Skill Division Skin for use with both CDL Male & Female Operators on both Factions to represent your highest Skill Division. Once the Skins from one Skill Division have been unlocked they can be permanently used in following Seasons and anywhere you play:
- Seasonal Division Rewards
- Each Ranked Play Season will have a unique set of Division Rewards awarded at the end of the Season to celebrate the player’s highest Skill Division reached that Season.
- The Season 2 rewards are as follows:
- Top 250: ‘Season 2 Top 250’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Iridescent: ‘Season 2 Iridescent’ Weapon Charm, Emblem, and Calling Card
- Crimson: ‘Season 2 Crimson’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Diamond: ‘Season 2 Diamond’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Platinum: ‘Season 2 Platinum’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Gold: ‘Season 2 Gold’ Weapon Charm and Emblem
- Silver: Emblem
- Bronze: Emblem
- Ranked Play First Place: The player who finishes Season 2 in the #1 position on the Top 250 Leaderboard will receive a unique, one-of-a-kind Calling Card and Emblem for the ultimate bragging rights.
- Division Skins:
- At the end of each Season, players will be awarded Skill Division rewards that represent their highest attained Division that Season.
Competitive Integrity Features
- From Start to Finish: Players who disconnect or quit matches will receive SR penalties as well as temporary suspensions, with escalating penalties for repeat offenders.
- SR Forgiveness: If a player disconnects or quits in the middle of the match, all team members outside of that player’s party will not lose ANY SR.
- It is still possible to earn SR if players can overcome their disadvantage, but a loss at a numerical disadvantage will not yield SR loss for players outside of the leaving player’s party.
- Fair Fights, Even Teams: If a player quits or disconnects before the start of a match, the match will be canceled and will not count. The remaining players will be returned to the main menu.
- Professional Conduct Only: Friendly Fire is enabled in Ranked Play per CDL rules. Repeated Friendly Fire will result in players being kicked from games and receiving penalties and suspensions.
- Demotion Protection: After advancing to a higher Skill Division, players will be granted temporary Demotion Protection and will not lose any SR within the first three games in the new Division. Following that initial protection, if players were to lose enough SR to be demoted, they will first be dropped to the minimum threshold of their current Skill Division instead of being demoted. Losing their next match will result in a demotion.
- Demotion Protection is also applied for the player’s first 3 games of each Ranked Play Season.
- Party SR Restrictions: To ensure competitive fairness and balance of matches in higher Skill Divisions, players in certain Divisions can only party up with players around their current SR. The player with the highest Skill Division in the party determines which Party SR Restrictions are used:
- Iridescent (Including Top 250) & Crimson: Can party with players within 1 Skill Division
- Diamond: Can party within 2 Skill Divisions
- Bronze – Platinum: Can party up without any restrictions
Additional Social Features
- Hot Streaks, Literally: Win 3 Ranked Play games in a row over a short period of time to earn Victory Streak Flames that appear behind your Rank Icon in the lobby and in-game. Extend your win streak to progress the flames. Victory Streak Flames expire when you lose or after 72 hours without playing a Ranked Play match. Go on a roll and the competition will know the heat is coming. (Stay Spicy!)
- Social Profile: Rank Play icons will be added to your Social profile to identify your Ranked Play Skill Division and Rank anywhere your profile is viewed across Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty®: Warzone™ 2.0.
Also read: What’s in the latest Hogwarts Legacy patch? (February 14, 2023)