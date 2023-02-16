Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 patch notes

Path of the Ronin

The Path of the Ronin will present Modern Warfare 2 Players with a variety of Challenges spanning several weeks based on the Seven Virtues of Bushido:

Integrity

Respect

Courage

Honor

Compassion

Sincerity

Loyalty

Each of the seven Challenges comes with a reward for completion, which can include an Operator Skin, Weapon Blueprint, Weapon Charm, and more. The first three of these Challenges will go live on season launch, with two more each following week. Complete them all in Warzone 2.0 or Modern Warfare II to receive the new Crossbow Weapon.