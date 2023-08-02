When is the Genshin Impact 4.0 livestream Special Program and what to expect?

Genshin Impact 4.0 release is slowly drawing closer, and fans are excited to know when. All this information will be shared in a Special Program livestream focusing on what to expect from the new update.

The Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream will be hosted on August 4, 2023. During this online event, players will thoroughly understand the next major update. From new characters to explorable regions, there are many things fans should be excited about.

Since a lot will be discussed in this upcoming livestream, fans look forward to when they can tune into the stream. However, you don’t have to worry; we have done that job by listing the timings for all regions.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program livestream schedule for all regions

As per official notice from Genshin Impact, the 4.0 update Special Program livestream will be hosted on August 4, 2023, at 7:30 am (-4 UTC). Here are the converted times for your local time zone to avoid confusion.

Los Angeles (USA): 4:30 am PDT, August 4, 2023.

New York (USA) and Quebec (Canada): 7:30 am EDT, August 4, 2023.

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil): 8:30 am, August 4, 2023.

Dublin (Ireland) & London (UK): 12:30 pm, August 4, 2023.

New Delhi (India): 5:00 pm, August 4, 2023.

Singapore: 7:30 pm, August 4, 2023.

Tokyo (Japan): 8:30 pm, August 4, 2023.

Sydney (Australia): 9:30 pm, August 4, 2023.

What to expect from the livestream?

The most significant change arriving with the Genshin Impact 4.0 update is the new region called Fontaine. This city draws direct inspiration from French architecture and is expected to be aqua-based. The update will bring three new characters as well with different elemental powers.

There will be two male characters and one female character that will be added with the update. Lyney (male) and Lynette (female) are the magical sibling duo from Teyvat. Both have an excellent reputation for being great performers at the Court of Fontaine. On the other hand, their cousin Freminet is known as a diver in the lands.

Lyney is a Pyro-based archer with a five-star rating, while his sister Lynette is an Anemo-based sword user. Freminet will feature Cryo-elemental powers and will be a Claymore user. Additionally, the character will have a five-star rating as well.

Other characters will also be debuting, like Neuvillette, Charlotte, Wriothesley, and more. All these characters are known for being officials in the city. However, their playability is unknown.

That’s all you need to expect from the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 update. If you find this article, do follow for more updates. Also, if you wish to read more similar content, check our hub by clicking here.