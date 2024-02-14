Who is Amaka Okafor: The British Actress Plays Antea Duarte in Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Banishers: Ghost of New Eden has every quality to become one of the biggest releases of 2024. Among those, we have two of the most memorable protagonists in the form of Antea Duarte and Red Mac Raith. However, to find out why they are some of the best on-surface characters, we will need to look into the actors portraying them. For Antea Duarte, we have Amaka Okafor, a British actress born to a Nigerian reggae artist father and an Indian journalist mother in the UK.

She was born on November 3rd, 1981, and has appeared in quite a handful of projects ranging from The Sandman and Upon the Edge, to Bodies, released in 2023. Aside from the movies, she also writes and composes music in her spare time. Okafor was born in Birmingham and has moved around the UK her whole life finally settling on a career path by studying theatre at Liverpool John Moores University. However, her humble beginnings included performing in all kinds of places ranging from churches to prisons and community theatres.

Video game fanatics will recognize her voice as the voice for Ritakka from Horizon Forbidden West as this is not the first video game character she is playing. However, her role in the game made by Focus Entertainment will be the biggest one yet.

Amaka Okafor’s Professional Life

Amaka Okafor was a member of the Unicorn Theatre Ensemble in London for almost two years. During that time, her most prominent roles were in works of fiction like Greatest Days and The Responder. In Greatest Days, she played a character named Zoe while in The Responder, she played Deborah Barnes, who is the boss of Chris Carson, the main character of the show played by Martin Freeman. She was also part of the Netflix Series ‘Bodies’ released in 2023, where she stepped into the shoes of DS Shahara Hassan.

When it comes to theatre, Okafor has played several iconic characters ranging from Lady Macduff from Macbeth to Miranda from The Tempest. Aside from her on-screen physical acting work, she has also done a variety of audiobooks and radio dramas, including the role of Kaz in the BBC Soap Opera The Archers. Okafor also starred as Emily McCoy in a 2013 radio play called Darkside which is based on Pink Floyd’s album, Dark Side of the Moon.

Now, the British actress has a prominent role in Banishers: Ghost of New Eden as Antea Duarte alongside Russ Bain who plays Red Mac Raith. The game is about a pair of ghosthunters as they navigate their life and their mission together. Fans have enjoyed her work and are delighted to see what kind of newer twist she can portray taking center stage as a video game character.