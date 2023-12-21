The Witcher Fans Might Have Something to Look Forward to as Some CD Projekt RED Veterans Are Set to Announce a New Fantasy RPG Dawnwalker

CD Projekt RED is well known in the gaming industry, who are known for creating video games like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. Some veterans who worked on these games parted ways from the Polish studio to form their own, the Rebel Wolves, in 2022.

Advertisement

The X (formerly Twitter) user Kurakasis recently shared that this new studio is working on a game called Dawnwalker: Origins. This upcoming project will be a story-driven RPG set in a dark fantasy universe. Moreover, the developers have recently registered two domains, which could be a hint for the studio to soon announce their game.

Impressive work of investigation! If the game has just entered alpha phase, there’s at least another two years of development ahead based on the info provided. So I wouldn’t except Rebel Wolves before 2026. — Baiisun (@baiisun) December 21, 2023

Advertisement

really interesting, in my opinion it might not arrive before 2026/2027, and in alpha ok at least it requires 2 more years of development AT MINIMUM — Dennis Basso (@Dennis24684749) December 21, 2023

There is a lot of anticipation for the title as industry veterans are working on it. However, the game might not be released anytime soon, as Kurakasis claimed Dawnwalker is still in the alpha development stage. So, everyone expects the development might take two more years. According to Kurakasis, the Rebel Wolves co-founder Konrad Tomaszkiewicz aims for a 2025 release.

Everything we know about Dawnwalker: Origins

Rebel Wolves recently posted a job application for a Gameplay Designer to help create a new AAA RPG game. Fans and industry insiders now believe the 2022-founded studio is indeed working on a new title called Dawnwalker, thanks to Kurakasis’ extensive research.

This upcoming dark-fantasy RPG will be an offline single-player for PC and next-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Ursynów-based developers are looking for Gameplay Designer who is familiar with Unreal Engine 5. So, Rebel Wolves would be using Epic Games’ game engine to create Dawnwalker.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Kurakasis/status/1737700469290463507?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Polish studio believes their upcoming game would revolutionize the RPG scene. This new IP will be a saga with multiple installments and Dawnwalker: Origins is the first one in this saga. Rebel Wolves claimed their first game would not be as big as The Witcher but would have even better quests.

Dawnwalker: Origins won’t have any microtransactions or platform-exclusive items. It is good news for RPG fans, as many of them have complained that most games these days focus a lot on microtransactions and platform-exclusive items.

Fans have nothing to fear about the game, as Dawnwalker is being made by veterans who game RPGs like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077. Despite NetEase becoming a shareholder, the Polish studio remains independent. So, the studio won’t have any pressure from the moreover.

Fans must now simply await the Rebel Wolves’ official announcement of Dawnwalker: Origins. Moreover, we would also keep fans updated with all updates related to this new studio and its brand-new IP.