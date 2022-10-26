The Witcher Remake announced as Unreal Engine 5 title

On the 15th anniversary of the release of The Witcher, CD Projekt Red has announced it will be remade using a modern engine.

A surprise tweet by CD Projekt Red today revealed that the original Witcher game from 2007 will be remade. Collaborating with Fool’s Theory, the studios will be rebuilding the first game from the ground up with a brand-new engine. With the announcement that the game is in the early stages of development, no release date has been shared. Seemingly learning from Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, the Polish studio has asked for patience as they “want to do this right.”

Here’s everything known about The Witcher Remake so far and the developers’ comments about the game.

The Witcher to get the remaster treatment in Unreal Engine 5

We’re thrilled to reveal that, together with @Fools_Theory, we’re working on remaking The Witcher using Unreal Engine 5 (codename: Canis Majoris)! We want to do this right, so please be patient — it’s gonna be a while until we can share more details.

⚔️ https://t.co/6VCAokPgXs pic.twitter.com/ERFOXQrUEP — The Witcher (@witchergame) October 26, 2022

Codenamed “Canis Majoris,” the remake will aim to refine and smooth the edges of the original release. While not the biggest success of its time, the game set the tone, lore, and characters in place for its successors to build on. Ultimately, this resulted in the studio’s greatest success with The Witcher 3. Talking about the significance of the title, the official CDPR blog reads:

“The Witcher is where it all started for us, for CD PROJEKT RED. It was the first game we made, ever, and it was a big moment for us then. Going back to this place and remaking the game for the next generation of gamers to experience it feels just as big, if not bigger. Collaborating with Fool’s Theory on the project is just as exciting, as some of the people there have been previously involved in The Witcher games. They know the source material well, they know how much gamers have been looking forward to seeing the remake happen, and they know how to make incredible and ambitious games.”

– Adam Badowski, Head of Studio, CD PROJEKT RED

Fool’s Theory is described as a collective of AAA veterans with unbridled passion and a flexible process. CD Projekt Red has maintained that they will be providing full creative supervision on the project. Over on the Fool’s Theory side, veteran developers from across the franchise’s releases will be working on the title. As of now, no release window or footage aside from a promotional image has been shared.