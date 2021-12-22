“Ganguly had no business to speak on the matter”: Dilip Vengsarkar opines Sourav Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Virat Kolhi captaincy issue

Dilip Vengsarkar opines Sourav Ganguly had no business to speak on selection committee’s decision to remove Virat Kohli as India ODI captain.

The Indian Cricket fans and experts have finally resorted to discussing Cricket after the BCCI, especially its president Sourav Ganguly had faced their backlash for quite a few days post the selection committee’s announcement of team India’s Test squad for South Africa tour.

While the discussions should have been around the possible reasoning of the committee’s decision on the selection of players, the headlines dominated around Rohit Sharma’s appointment as team India’s new ODI captain by the BCCI, without them not announcing the ODI squad for the 3-match series following the Tests.

A day later, Ganguly comes up with the reasoning behind replacing Kohli as team’s 50-Over skipper, wherein he also mentioned that the BCCI had ‘requested’ him not to step down as T20I captain before the T20 World Cup this year.

Around a week later, however, Kohli denies having been aware of any such request by Ganguly or BCCI, and in fact remarked that all the officials welcomed his decision as in the best interest of the team- a completely different version of what Ganguly had come up with.

Since then, the Ganguly versus Kohli war on social media continued unabated, with the fans still seeking answers from the former on his version of the story. He, however, has decided to not aggravate the matter further by maintaining silence on the erupted controversy.

#ViratVsBCCI: THE CONTROVERSY EXPLODES The President of #BCCI, #SouravGanguly refused to issue any kind of statement of his and the board’s ties with cricketer, #ViratKohli. Watch more pic.twitter.com/IjeT24HZIM — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) December 16, 2021

Former India skipper and chairman of selectors Dilip Vengsarkar now, joins other former cricketers to have a say on the issue which has made a deep dent on BCCI’s image.

Colonel Dilip Vengsarkar, while having his say on the entire aforementioned episode, remarked that Ganguly had no business speaking on the issue, as it was a decision taken by BCCI’s selection committee. In fact, it was the selection committee head-Chetan Sharma, who, as per him, should have been the man to be handed that responsibility.

“The thing is that Ganguly had no business to speak on behalf of the selection committee. He is the BCCI president. Any issue about selection or captaincy, it’s the chairman of the selection committee Chetan Sharma, who should speak,” remarked Vengsarkar.

Former Indian team skipper Colonel Vengsarkar was also part of the 15-member Indian team squad which had won its maiden ICC World Cup title in 1983. He has played a total of 116 Tests and 129 ODIs in Indian colours.