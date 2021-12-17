Kohli vs Ganguly: “I have nothing to speak,” says Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli captaincy controversy

Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli: The President of the BCCI appears to have adopted silence over a latest controversy.

India captain Virat Kohli was hailed by a large chunk of followers of the Indian cricket team after his pre-departure press conference in Mumbai ahead of India’s tour of South Africa 2021-22.

Addressing the reporters in a virtual conference, Kohli had confirmed his availability for the ODI series in South Africa, opened up on conversation with chief selector Chetan Sharma regarding his demotion in the ODI squad, cleared the air around rift with Rohit Sharma among touching up on other subjects.

However, it was his side of explanation around being removed as ODI captain of the Indian team which created a massive uproar among fans and experts. What Kohli’s explanation ended up doing was raising questions of former India captain and current BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) President Sourav Ganguly for he had earlier provided a totally different reason leading up to Kohli’s relegation.

Removing Kohli as India’s white-ball captain is debatable but acceptable. It is BCCI’s clumsy manner with respect to dealing with the situation which has converted it into an unacceptable and problematic fiasco.

Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli

Not known for keeping quite or not putting forward his side of things, Ganguly has since behaved in a contrasting manner by keeping mum on the situation. It is twice in a row now that Ganguly has impeded himself from responding to Kohli’s explanation.

“Let’s not take this further. I have nothing to speak. This is a BCCI matter and it will deal with it,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by ANI in Kolkata on Friday. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is among the many former cricketers who have sought an answer from Ganguly.

Meanwhile, a 20-member Indian Test squad has already reached South Africa for a three-match Test series which will commence from December 26 in Centurion.