“Getting Their Car Serviced At 1500 Miles”: LeBron James And Kevin Durant’s Recovery Brings Forth Interesting Analogy From Gilbert Arenas

On a recent episode of ‘Nightcap’, Gilbert Arenas and Shannon Sharpe spoke about multiple topics including the importance of taking care of the body for “older” athletes. After Sharpe narrated a story, Arenas compared LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s recovery process to servicing a car. Sharpe kickstarted the conversation by revealing a story from his younger days.

When he initially joined the NFL, Sharpe would often chuckle at the elder players for always being in a cold bath. However, once he was among the more experienced players in the league, he soon realized that cold and hot tubs were extremely beneficial.

“I remember when I first got to the league I saw all the old guys getting in the cold tub. I said ‘man, what the hell y’all doing this for?’ (They were) like ‘oh, don’t worry about it Sharpe, you’ll be here one day’,” Sharpe revealed.

Arenas then shed light on how the likes of LeBron James and Kevin Durant would give their body its needed attention. Making comparisons to servicing cars, Agent Zero explained how the normal player would “service their car” at 3,000 miles. But, LeBron and Durant regularly do it after merely 1,000-1,500 miles. Unlike KD and LBJ, Arenas too wouldn’t recover or take care of his body unless he was in dire need.

“For people to understand like a LeBron James right now or Kevin Durant – we all take our cars to get them serviced at 3,000 miles. LeBron and KD and them, they’re probably getting their cars serviced at 1,500 miles or 1,000 miles. I got it changed at 4,500 miles. That’s how it was with my body. I’m waiting till I’m hurting hurting,” Arenas said.

Longevity plays a huge reason behind the greatness of LeBron James and Kevin Durant. And to play at the peak of their careers, both superstars have treated their bodies like temples.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant take the utmost care of their body

LeBron James is regarded as the GOAT due to his physicality, durability, and longevity. Unlike many other generational talents, James hasn’t missed many games over his career. In fact, taking care of his body has led to the 6ft 9” forward performing at the prime of his prowess for the past 20 years.

Apart from a strict diet and workout regime, the four-time MVP also prioritizes his sleep. According to LeBron’s former trainer, sleep is one of the most important methods for recovery. “The body does recover, and it heals itself while we’re asleep, while we reach our R.E.M. sleep, deep sleep,” Mancias said, per Business Insider.

James has also explained how sleep is important for his mental health being. “That’s the best way for your body to physically and emotionally be able to recover and get back to 100% as possible,” James said.

Durant suffered a horrific injury in 2019. Rupturing his Achilles tendon, usually a career-ending injury, kept KD out for the entirety of the 2019-2020 season. While he was cleared to return to the NBA during the 2020-2021 season, nobody expected the forward to be the same player as before the injury.

However, he recovered well and had an instant impact on the court. Averaging 28.4 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, per Basketball Reference, since his return, some might even argue that the Slim Reaper is playing better than ever before. At age 39 and 35 respectively, James and Durant are two of the oldest players in the league. However, the care for their body has allowed them to be some of the best players in the league.