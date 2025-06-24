“I’m Not Mad”: Paul George Evaluates What Kevin Durant Trade to Houston Means for the Rockets

May 23, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends the game between the Golden State Valkyries and the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The rest of the NBA isn’t going to stand around and watch the Oklahoma City Thunder walk into a dynasty. The Houston Rockets pulled the trigger to acquire Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. The addition of the 15-time All-Star elevates the Rockets as a serious championship contender. Philadelphia 76ers star Paul George recognizes the upside of the move.

Houston finished the 2024-25 NBA season as one of the most surprising teams. After making a late run at a spot in the Play-In Tournament to end the 2023-24 campaign, they jumped to the second seed in the West just a year later.

Unfortunately, their playoff run ended prematurely at the hands of the veteran Golden State Warriors in a competitive seven-game series. They had all the tools to be a force in the West except for a consistent go-to scorer. They’ve just fixed that problem by adding one of the best scorers in NBA history.

The only problem is Durant’s age. KD is 37 years old, which means his runway of success doesn’t align with the blastoff of the youthful stars on the Rockets’ roster. Although it is something to keep an eye on, George doesn’t believe the Rockets panicked to finalize this trade.

“[Kevin Durant] is still showing that he’s producing at a high level,” George said on Podcast P. “I think in Houston’s eyes, it’s let’s win now.”

George is very high on Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun, along with their rising star Amen Thompson. One of Houston’s problems was that it didn’t have enough spots in its rotation for its overwhelming young talent. The Durant trade solves that issue.

“They carved out room for their young guys that they think will be the future of their organization with Reed Sheppard, Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun,” George said. “I’m not mad at it.”

The Rockets used the third overall pick on Reed Sheppard in the 2024 NBA Draft. He played in just 52 games in his rookie season, while seeing no more than 13 minutes per game.

The departure of Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks means there will be an open slot in the starting lineup. Jabari Smith Jr. will most likely fill that void, while Sheppard will now have a more distinguished role off the bench.

Houston’s experience from the postseason will play a major factor in the upcoming NBA season. Durant’s presence will do wonders in relieving the pressure on Fred VanVleet, along with Sengun, on shouldering shot creation duties, which, simply put, aren’t in their repertoire.

This may not be the Rockets’ final move of the offseason. As long as Durant is healthy, Houston has a legitimate chance to win a title. More than any skill set Durant brings to the table, he brings faith that the Rockets can reach remarkable heights.