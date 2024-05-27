“Go Home to Your Mom”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Gets ‘Ruthless’ With Islam Makhachev and Team Days Before UFC 302

Khabib Nurmagomedov has donned the hat of a coach once again as he oversees the fight camp for Islam Makhachev for Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. ‘The Eagle’ has a reputation for being a ruthless trainer pushing his pupils to their absolute limits and beyond. However, a recent clip that is now going viral shows the extent of Nurmagomedov’s ruthlessness as a coach.

The recent ‘countdown’ episode released by the UFC gave viewers an inside look into a training camp with Eagle’s MMA. In the clip, Islam Makhachev along with other members of his fight camp are seen working on their endurance.

Just days ago, we had seen clips of Islam forewarning about the return of Khabib, who he had said worked them till they were half dead. It would now appear that the lightweight champion is also a clairvoyant.

Khabib not only pushed them to the limit, but Dagestani fighters, known for their unending endurance were seen drooling on the floor after a Khabib workout. Needless to say, ‘The Eagle’ was quick to remind them that this is how you become a champion and stay that way.

“Go home to your mom and then you won’t feel any pain. Here until death.”



In the video, the fighters are seen running multiple sprints and 400-metre jogs. While doing so, ‘The Eagle’ also urges the fighters to go faster and harder. No wonder, this camp continues to produce generational champions.

That said, for this particular camp, Khabib’s involvement has been a lot more than it was for the last two or three Makahchev fights. It might be because he has prior experience taking on Poirier and believes that his pointers might help out his protege.

Khabib Nurmagomedov makes a bold prediction for Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 302

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down the upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier. ‘The Eagle’ stated that both his camp and he have a lot of respect for Poirier.

Poirier is a seasoned veteran with a lot of wins in the UFC and therefore someone that has to be taken extremely seriously, Khabib stated.

However, ‘The Eagle’ went on to add that he believes Islam is a more well-rounded fighter of the two. ‘The Eagle’ revealed that his camp has put together the perfect game plan for Poirier and hopes that Islam Makhachev can get the job done in the second or third round.

Dollars to donuts, it’s ground and pound he’s talking about but maybe Islam will surprise us with some striking.