‘Dana White Doesn’t Want Another Conor McGregor’: UFC Fans Fume as Islam Makhachev Reportedly Forced to Vacate Title

UFC 284 PERTH, Islam Makhachev of Russia is seen before his fight with Alex Volkanovski of Australia during their Lightweight title bout at UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, February 12, 2023. ( NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO USE IN BOOKS WITHOUT CONSENT PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20230212001762835152

Amid claims he was forced to vacate his lightweight crown ahead of UFC 317, Islam Makhachev will never repeat the same fate as Conor McGregor. And that’s by design, according to a host of fans.

Makhachev, who is set to relinquish his lightweight crown at the end of the month, will do so once the main event of UFC 317 commences during International Fight Week.

Seeing former opponent Charles Oliveira return in his search for a second title reign in the division, the Brazilian will vie for the vacant crown opposite Makhachev’s recent rival, Ilia Topuria.

Himself set to make a welterweight leap toward the end of the year, pound-for-pound number one Makhachev will not be bringing his lightweight crown in tow with him, though.

And missing out on the chance to land a second title — held simultaneously like Daniel Cormier, and McGregor — it’s likely by design from promotional officials.

“Forced to vacate,” a user commented on a Reddit post discussing Makhachev’s future.

A second user then claimed that UFC boss Dana White simply wants to put an end to power over promotion when it comes to double-weight champion status. The move could perhaps be an inspiration from the cautionary tale of McGregor.

“Nah, Dana (White) just doesn’t want another Conor (McGregor) on his hands,” they wrote. “They [the UFC] don’t want fighters to get bigger than the company, ’cause then they won’t have power over them.”

A third user suggested that the vacating of a title, a division lower or higher, makes super fights between two champions seem all the less significant.