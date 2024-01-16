As The PGA Tour Begins Its New Season Here’s The FedEx Cup Points List Standings For 2024
Suchita Chakraborty
|Published
The race to come under the FedEx Cup list is underway beginning with the PGA Tour’s first event in Hawaii. These standings will be used to determine who gets a chance to play at the FedEx Cup playoffs in August and its three events. The PGA Tour roster has 35 events that will take place before the FedEx series, which ends with the Tour Championship.
Advertisement
These golfers get a place in the FedEx Cup standings after they get points from the events they participate in. For example, the winner gets 500 points, and the golfers who make it through the cut in these events are also awarded with respective points. There are also signature events that reward 700 points to the winner. Also, the majors and Players Championship bestow the winner with around 750 points. Moreover, 300 points are given to the winner of any event that takes place in the same week as the majors or signature events.
All the players who make it to the top 70 standings are eligible to participate in the St. Jude Championship. Then, as the event at TPC Southwind concludes, the top 50 advance to the BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs, and the golfers playing in the tournament also qualify for the signature events in 2025. Then the top 30 golfers from the BMW Championship proceed to the final FedEx Cup playoff i.e. the Tour Championship, and get a chance to win a whopping $25 million payout from the $100 million purse. The winner of the Sentry Tournament, Chris Kirk, and the winner of the Sony Open, Grayson Murray, both have found places in the FedEx Cup standings so far. Let’s take a look at how the standings look so far.
Advertisement
The FedEx Cup Standings For 2024
This list will change as the season proceeds and the ranks will also alter. Last season, Viktor Hovland won the trophy; now it is time to see who clinches the feat this year.
Advertisement
Share this article