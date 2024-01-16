‘I Would Not Be In This Position Right Now’: Sony Open Winner Grayson Murray Confesses On His Battle With Alcoholism and Mental Health Struggles

Grayson Murray came out triumphant at the second event on the PGA Tour roster, the Sony Open. With that, he also narrated his struggle with alcoholism and mental health issues that have finally subsided, and he is back in the game. He ended his seven-year winning drought on Sunday. This feat not only credited him with a paycheck of $1.49 million but also bestowed on him the opportunity to play at Masters and the Players. He also has access to other signature event fields.

He is currently in the 46th place in the OWGR, which is his career-best rank. Murray thinks that he’s having a fresh start in his career. The talented golfer had to bear a lot of struggles in the past. He had to go to rehab for alcoholism and he also faced a deadly motorcycle accident. Nobody thought he’d recover from the situation. But he finally restored himself and won three times over twelve months. Murray narrated his journey through the years after the Sony Open. Let’s see what he said!

Grayson Murray Talks About His Perilous Journey Through Alcoholism

He started talking about his rookie days when he used to drink during tournament weeks and think of himself as invincible. Then, as time passed, he realized that his pride had ruined him and that he had to let go of his old habits. Thus, he quit drinking and decided to reshape his career.

“It took me a long time to get to this point. That was seven years ago, over seven years ago. I’m a different man now. I would not be in this position right now today if I didn’t put that drink down eight months ago”

Another reason he left drinking was after he met with an accident in 2022 that nearly killed him. He took 50 stitches, most of them on his face. The golf pro also described how his helmet protected him from getting severe injuries. He finally decided to go into rehab for a month and kept his faith in God. Murray returned to a normal life with his family following the rehab and thanked his well-wishers who prayed for him in his tough times. He also began speaking about how the game of golf benefited him.

“This game has given me a lot. Financially it’s given me a lot. It’s given me a lot to just get away from everyday life struggles…When I go home now…It’s about my fiancee. It’s about my family and the perspective now that I have is – I can’t really put it into words.”

Added to this, he described how he had to go through depression and fight mental health issues. He thought of himself as a wasted talent, who had two Junior World titles but couldn’t continue that spirit.

“There are days where I didn’t want to get out of bed. I just thought I was a failure. I always looked at myself as a failure. I thought I had a lot of talent that was just a waste of talent.”

He continued speaking,

“It was a bad place, but like I said, you have to have courage. You have to have the willingness to keep going. Lo and behold, that’s what I did, and I’m here, and I’m so blessed and I’m thankful.” The golfer decided to stop fighting these issues alone and share his story and that’s when he started recovering.

Grayson was jealous because he couldn’t be the best version of himself until now but he has decided to turn his fate around and regain his lost form. He was also allegedly an arrogant golfer who deleted his Twitter account after people started judging him.

Grayson Murray won the Sony Open with a 17-under score. As he regains his lost confidence, the golfer is looking forward to more triumphs and might get married soon as well.