Brandel Chamblee Blames LIV Golf For Initiating The $850 Million Rory McIlroy Rumor

Golf analyst and LIV critic, Brandel Chamblee, believes that the Saudi-funded league first initiated the speculation of Rory McIlroy’s LIV move backed with false facts of the golfer being offered a 2% stake in the league.

The Veteran golf analyst also said that the LIV league propagated this rumor as a deliberate distraction tactic, particularly because their golfers had a notably lacklustre performance at the recent Masters tournament.

Brandel Chamblee even shared a post on X which reads:

“I have no doubt that this rumor was started by Saudis/LIV… to benefit Saudis/LIV after such a poor showing, as a group, at The Masters.”

It’s worth mentioning that the rumor first surfaced online on Sunday, April 14th. By Tuesday, McIlroy had dismissed them and confirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour for the rest of his career. He said (via Mirror.co.uk):

“I think I’ve made it clear over the past two years that I don’t think it’s something for me. That doesn’t mean I judge people who have gone and played [LIV Golf ].

He also added that golfers can make their own decisions to play on the Tour of their choice, but he was loyal to the PGA Tour:

“One of the things I’ve realised over the past two years is people can make their own decisions for whatever they think is best for themselves and who are we to judge them for that? For me, my future is here on the PGA Tour…:”

However, this is not the first time that Rory McIlroy was speculated to switch to the LIV league and prove his loyalty to the PGA Tour.

When Rory McIlroy Confused Everyone With His Remark On Joining LIV Golf

Earlier this year, Rory McIlroy was questioned about his intention to join the Saudi-backed league. This inquiry was significant given that his former manager, Andrew ‘Chubby’ Chandler, had remarked that McIlroy’s more accommodating attitude toward the LIV league might indicate him making a jump.

To this, Rory McIlroy offered a sarcastic response that left everyone confused. He said with a smile on his face (via Golf Week):

“Never know. He might know a few things. Who knows?”

McIlroy’s intentions then seemed unclear. However, his recent declaration of a lifelong commitment to the PGA Tour strongly indicates that he has made his decision and will stand by it, for now.