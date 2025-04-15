“Awaiting the Wife’s Reply”: Chase Briscoe’s Hilarious Caption Under Rory McIlroy’s Masters Triumph Leaves Fans in Splits

Chase Briscoe is currently nine races deep into what’s turning out to be his best full-time NASCAR Cup Series season. He has already secured three top-5 finishes in the #19 Toyota Camry XSE and is set to do much more.

In the meantime, he is also balancing the act of being a father alongside his professional commitments to Joe Gibbs Racing.

Briscoe and his wife Marissa had twins (Cooper Banks and Collins Ivy) last October. In a funny interaction with his Twitter fans, the driver posted a video of golf icon Rory McIlroy’s emotional reaction to winning the Masters on Sunday.

He captioned it, “My reaction and feeling when the twins have two blown-out diapers and my wife tells me if I go get diapers and wipes, she will change them.”

My reaction and feeling when the twins have two blown out diapers and my wife tells me if I go get diapers and wipes she will change them. pic.twitter.com/67rvwRMHlI — Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe) April 14, 2025

McIlroy has been trying to join one of golf’s most exclusive fraternities for 11 years. His win in the Masters helped him complete the career grand slam of winning each of the four majors. So naturally, his emotions were over the edge. The enormity of his achievement made Briscoe’s caption all the more hilarious.

One of the responders wrote, “Anxiously awaiting the wife’s reply…..” Another asked, “What’s more a relief, getting out of the twin’s diaper blowouts or missing the big one at Dega/Daytona???”

Superspeedway tracks such as Talladega and Daytona are completely unpredictable. Missing out on a crash in them would certainly be a giant relief for any driver.

One fan was pleased with the deal that Marissa struck. They lauded, “@MarissaBriscoe_ is the real champion for a move like that!” Yet another found the tweet extremely funny and laughed, “Best Tweet of the day, I’m dying!”

A response from McIlroy himself would just about round things up. It isn’t too late to get one.

Has Briscoe settled well into Joe Gibbs Racing?

This ongoing season is Briscoe’s first as a Joe Gibbs Racing driver. Coming from Stewart-Haas Racing, it was never going to be an easy journey to adapt to a new team.

But he has managed to keep his performances up while at it. He spoke to the press after finishing fourth in Bristol on Sunday and admitted that it was the most comfortable he had felt since joining.

He said, “I don’t know. There are still definitely some little things that I’m still trying to get a feel for, and you know, James (#19 crew chief) is obviously still trying to figure me out as well. It’s going to take a little bit of time, but I would say it’s encouraging.”

His next race will be at Talladega Superspeedway following the Easter break.