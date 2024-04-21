‘I Would Kind Of Brush The Mustache’: Wesley Bryan Shares His Quirky Habit To Mental Resilience On The Golf Course

Apr 22, 2023; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Wesley Bryan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

While most eyes are hooked on the RBC Heritage Open taking place at Harbour Town, there’s another PGA Tour event, the Corales Puntacana Championship, taking place simultaneously. Also, the event is already over with three rounds, and Wesley Bryan is sitting atop the leaderboard with 17-under.

Wesley Bryan was initially leading the event, but the third round at Puntacana Resort & Club’s Corales Golf Club gave him a tough time retaining his position. He saw plenty of bogeys and his score stood at 70 at the end of the round. Following that, in a post-match interview, Wesley Bryan was asked about his tackling strategy following a string of bogeys, and how he managed to bounce back in that situation.

To that, Bryan replied,

“I would kind of brush the mustache and I don’t know, hopefully it offered me some thoughts of what would George do and so then I did the opposite and bounced back.”

He also talked about how the mistakes were nonsensical and could have been avoided with certain measures. So to clean up his mess, he had to mentally stay strong and not regret the past since he had a lot of golf to play.

“I mean there was a lot of bogeys. I guess I made probably three or four bogeys today and they were all like just really dumb mistakes.Like completely avoidable and so got to clean it up. Mentally stayed pretty locked in. Never getting ahead of myself, never getting too upset over all the stuff that was going on and there’s still a lot of golf to be played.”

Before his disappointing third round, the golfer displayed quite the zeal in the first two rounds. So, how has his performance been overall?

Wesley Bryan’s Performance At The Corales Puntacana Championship So Far

In the opening round, Bryan had eight birdies and one eagle to secure a splendid 63 at the end of the round. He had only one bogey in round one but that couldn’t affect his score much. Then, in the next round, Wesley Bryan had six birdies and one eagle on hole seven to end up at 66. He had only two bogeys in round two. But his next round was flooded by bogeys.

The third round was his worst performance so far with his score ending at 70. His current total score is 17 under and is one shot ahead of Kevin Tway. The golfer can easily catch up to Wesley Bryan if Wesley doesn’t make amends on the Sunday round.

But if Wesley wins the tournament, he’ll receive a whopping $720,000 out of the $4 million purse. Apart from this, there are other incentives like the winner will receive including 300 FedEx points and ranking points. Thus, it’s to see who wins the title at the end of Sunday’s match.