Wesley Bryan Breaks Down How PGA Tour Players Receive Prize Money

Apr 22, 2023; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Wesley Bryan hits a tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour pro Wesley Bryan has participated in only a handful of tournaments this season. However, he came into the spotlight for his exceptional form during the Corales Puntacana Championship. The American professional golfer carded a total score of 21 under par to take the solo runner-up position in the event.

Bryan then participated in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson where he failed to make the cut following his lackluster performance. Nevertheless, the golfer has made sufficient earnings as of now and just a month ago, he even shared insights on how tour players receive prize money during PGA Tour events during his appearance at ‘The Rough Cut Golf Podcast.’

The 34-year-old golfer alongside his brother, George Bryan, sat down with popular YouTuber Peter Finch and discussed how the PGA Tour pros were compensated for their participation in the event. The one-time PGA Tour winner explained that the golfers typically received the prize money amount on Wednesdays, and sometimes even as early as Tuesday, following the event week.

Soon after this, George interrupted the conversation to point out to his brother that he was making the error of having the money put directly into his bank account. He mentioned that anytime he makes the cut in a tournament, he requests a physical check, which he may subsequently frame with the scorecard later.



A closer look into Wesley Bryan’s recent performances and how much he has earned through them

Wesley Bryan has competed in very few events on the PGA Tour this season, as compared to 2023. He first participated in the Puerto Rico Open in early March but failed to make a cut in the tournament after scoring a total of 1 over par.

However, the 2017 RBC Heritage winner did a phenomenal job at the Corales Puntacana Championship which saw him finish in the solo second spot. He was just two shots behind the winner, Billy Horschel. With this finish, the golfer bagged $436,000 in prize money from a whopping $4 million prize pool.

Bryan last participated in the CJ CUP Byron Nelson, but his poor performance made him leave home early. Nevertheless, since joining the tour in 2016, the golfer has earned $4,619,982 from event participation alone.