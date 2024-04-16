LIV Golf Sets Sights On Viktor Hovland Amid the Golfer’s Criticism Of PGA Tour Leadership

Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Viktor Hovland walks the no. 2 green during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Viktor Hovland can be the next target for LIV Golf amid his controversial remarks about PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan. According to NUCLR Golf:

“The Guardian is reporting that Viktor Hovland is LIV GOLF’s next target as it looks to make a push for more TOUR stars. Hovland has made some critical comments of Jay Monahan’s leadership in recent months. Hovland has been a part of LIV rumors for some time however.” But how much of this speculation is true?

Viktor Hovland’s name was entangled with these rumors last year. But when asked about a switch to the LIV league, he bluntly asserted, “No, I doubt that.” He also added that a no-cut field with 48 players seems less competitive.

Currently, his bizarre gameplay at the Masters Tournament couldn’t even get him into the weekend. As a result, the golfer ended up withdrawing from the RBC Heritage. But there are speculations that that might not be the only reason of withdrawing from the tournament. Viktor Hovland hasn’t responded yet. But one thing is for sure, he has developed a deep distaste for the PGA Tour commissioner.

Viktor Hovland Thrashes Jay Monahan For Poor management

Viktor Hovland wasn’t hesitant to point out the mistakes made by Jay Monahan and expressed how recklessly some serious matters were handled.

“Don’t know exactly what we should have been done because at the end of the day I don’t have all the information…But at the same time, there were some things that were said that has been walked back on and then things have been very contradictory.”

Also, he added that Monahan should have taken ownership of his mistakes and rectified them with time.

“As a leader of an organisation, I will want a person like that to take some ownership and say, ‘Hey, we made a couple of mistakes, but this is how we’re going to rectify it’, instead of kind of sweeping it under the rug”

The rage of Viktor Hovland towards the PGA Tour management and his drowning gameplay this season, has made him an easy target for LIV Golf. Thus, it’s to see if the golfer stays loyal to the tour or defects to LIV Golf.