Viktor Hovland Withdraws From RBC Heritage Following Bizarre Tap-In Error At Augusta National

Suchita Chakraborty
Published

Viktor Hovland

Apr 11, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Viktor Hovland walks the no. 2 green during the first round of the Masters Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Network

Viktor Hovland came into the limelight last year after winning three tournaments on the PGA Tour, which included the Tour Championship and thus the FedEx Cup title. But this year, the golfer struggled from the very beginning and couldn’t achieve a single top-ten finish. To improve his performance, the golfer even decided to change his golf swing, but that didn’t help him make the Masters cut

That frustration might’ve fueled his decision to withdraw from the RBC Heritage, which happens just after the Masters. Last year, Hovland landed at T7 at Augusta National. But this year, his luck sent him back home early. 

Hovland’s first round at Augusta National ended at 71, and his second round saw three double bogeys, landing him at 9 over 81. Hovland failed to make the cut by six shots and that was quite disappointing for the golfer, who has never missed the cut before at the course. But then, did the golf swing tweaking finally help Hovland?

Viktor Hovland Changed His Golf Swing Ahead Of The Masters

Viktor Hovland had a huge contribution in leading the European team to victory in the Ryder Cup. He even had a pretty great season last year, but then why change his golf swing? To his defense, Hovland said that he’d been fighting with it.

“I was kind of fighting that all throughout last year. I just told myself, Okay, I’m just going to play the draw and just stick to that.” Then he said that he wanted to minimize the curve to measure where the ball is headed.

He even expressed that he was trying to minimize his curve to aid his gameplay.

“I’m trying to minimize the curve a little bit so I know exactly where the ball is going to curve.”

But all his tweaks couldn’t help him get into the weekend, and this bizarre loss on the first major of the season must have impacted Hovland hugely to back out of the RBC Heritage right after missing the cut. 

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty

Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at The SportsRush.

