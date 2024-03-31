LIV Golf Star Graeme McDowell Confident That Golf Will Be ‘In Great Shape’ Once Resolutions Are Found

Graeme McDowell is confident that golf will be in great shape in the future once a resolution is found between the two rival leagues. He admits that the sport has gone through a lot since LIV Golf’s inception, but feels a deal between the two men’s tours can resolve the issue, according to a report. Discussions for a unification have been ongoing for ten months since the announcement of a merger back in June 2023.

Recently, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan updated that the talks have been accelerating, but given the current situation, nothing has yet come to fruition yet. As a result of this feud, fans are fed up with money talk and fights, and the viewership for the PGA Tour events has gone down. Fans only expect to watch the best compete on the same field and have the sport return to normalcy. The Player Directors did have a meeting with PIF Chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan last week, in an attempt to take the talks forward. Speaking on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, Graeme reflected on the present situation of golf!

Graeme McDowell Confident That The Best Is Yet To Come

In an episode of the Fairway to Heaven podcast, McDowell shared that he hates the current situation of golf but is confident that the result will be fruitful and that golf will be better with time. He was asked if he had any regrets for switching his league and he gave a prompt response,

“Certainly no regrets. I don’t have any personal regrets.”

The golfer expressed confidence in the future of the sport and was certain that a resolution would solve major issues,

“I hate where the game kind of is right now and that’s obviously not necessarily on me, that’s just with the powers that be within the game of golf. I think, ultimately, we’re going to come out the other side of this with the game of golf in great shape.”

He also reflected on how LIV had been a healthy disruptor for golf and the sport bled enough to finally reach a platform where all tussles came to an end.

“ I think LIV has been a very healthy disruptor to a sport that the business model was slightly wrong and things needed to change. Unfortunately, change can be painful, but I think we’re through a lot of the pain.”

One of the pivotal reasons to quit the PGA Tour was that LIV offered fewer tournaments and hefty purses and that’s what Graeme McDowell and other LIV golfers needed. Jon Rahm stated that he needed to give more time to his family and he took the decision for them. While LIV catered as an easy league to play, the PGA Tour offered to be a tour with a legacy. But ultimately, all these battles led to losing golf fans in the tussle, and an end to all the drama is needed.